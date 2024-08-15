Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Russian River Pinot Cask Finished Bourbon

Chattanooga Whiskey distillers have been busy with their popular Barrel Finishing Series and are proud to unveil their latest, a blend of bourbon mash bills finished in pinot noir casks.

To accomplish this, they get specific. Instead of using finishing barrels from a large area, they select barrels from very specific regions with their own unique terroir; and instead of using just one mash bill, their distillers develop specific mash bill blends, which complement the distinct flavor characteristics of the finishing barrels.

For their fifth finish in the series, their distillers revisited California wine country, selecting pinot noir casks from the Russian River Valley of Sonoma County. Known for its foggy, cool, coastal climate, this small growing region of the north coast yields wines with vibrant fruit and subtle spice characteristics, boasting notes of cherry, berry, and kola nut.

To highlight and enhance the qualities of these finishing barrels, Chattanooga Whiskey distillers brought together a custom blend of five bourbon mash bills. In addition to our classic wheated and roasted mash bills, this blend includes a one-off version of their Barrel 91 recipe distilled at higher proofs, producing a delicate and lively fruit character.

Aged for over four years - including six months in the pinot noir casks - the result showcases a dynamic balance between the flavors of roasted malt and bright fruit , highlighting the best of both whiskey and wine.

Mash Bills: SB091, R20057, R20084, SB055, B005

Finishing Cooperage: Russian River Pinot Noir Barrels

Age: Greater Than 4 Years

Proof: 95 (47.5% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: 53 gal, Toasted and Charred Oak Barrels

Finishing Time: 6 Months

Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Pinot Noir Casks

Batch Size: 8-10 Barrels

Tasting Notes: Fresh picked blackberries, cherry pie, dark chocolate icing, and brown sugar. Robust mouthfeel, a punchy palate, and a lightly tannic finish.

Chattanooga Whiskey would like to invite everyone to their Release Day Open House Party on Friday, August 16 at the Experimental Distillery on 1439 Market Street.

11am-8pm - Complimentary Tastings of Pinot Cask Finished and Batch 039: Harvest Bourbon

11am-1pm - Founder Tim and Founding Distiller Grant on site to answer questions

5pm-7:30pm - Open House Distillery Tours (21+ only) and $5 Cocktails

Pinot Cask Finished will be available on Friday, August 16, at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery for $59.99. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com