Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Their Latest "Bottled In Bond" Whiskey Blend

The seventh release in Chattanooga Whiskey's celebrated Bottled in Bond series, Spring 2020 Vintage, was crafted to showcase the lighter spring and summer flavors imparted from the inclusion of multiple wheated mash bills all distilled and barreled between January and June of 2020.

Previous vintages contained their traditional wheated recipe (B005), but the Spring 2020 blend contains three unique wheated mash bills. Each of these three variant mash bills contain varieties of both malted wheat and malted barley not found in the B005 recipe, including Tennessee-grown malted wheat, honey malted barley, and a small amount of cherrywood smoked malted barley.

Wheated bourbon mash bills typically offer lighter, sweeter flavor notes compared to rye or barley. Contrary to most wheated bourbons, which use raw wheat, their wheated recipes contain a large portion of malted wheat. When malted, wheat retains its wonderful approachable flavor profile, while adding layers of additional depth and dimension reminiscent of fresh baked pastry.

Credited as the first consumer protection act in United States history, the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was created to protect the authenticity and integrity of aged spirits.

Chattanooga Whiskey's Bottled in Bond Vintage Series, a single-season, vintage-dated expression of our Tennessee High Malt style, takes an innovative approach to this, one of the industry's most time-honored quality standards.

Each distilling season, their entire grain-to-glass production team comes together to develop the newest Bottled in Bond vintage. Rather than solely using their signature "Barrel 91" recipe, the team gathers every unique mash bill that was distilled in the six-month season and develops a blend to reflect the character of that time period.

Each Bottled in Bond Vintage is a completely unique blend, and showcases the complexity and range of our Tennessee High Malt style.

SPRING 2020 VINTAGE (barreled from January - June 2020)

Mash Bill: 20% B005 + 10% B005v2 + 20% B005v3 + 30% SB091 + 20% SB055

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gallon

Age: Greater than 4 Years

Fermentation: Attemperated, 7 Days

Batch Size: 10-12 Barrels

Filtration: Non-Chill

Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Tasting notes: Candied ginger, vanilla custard, orange blossom honey, and muddled mint with a fresh oak finish.

The next Bottled in Bond Vintage will release this October, and will introduce another new recipe to the series: SB101. Originally developed at our Experimental Distillery in 2016, this mash bill contains a variety of dark roasted and toasted malts, which contribute a deep, caramel-rich flavor profile reminiscent of the fall season.

Bottled in Bond: Spring 2020 Vintage is currently available at their Experimental Distillery. Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111, and other select releases are also available for delivery on Seelbachs.com and ReserveBar.com*