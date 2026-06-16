Chattanooga’s Only Local Pub Crawl Returns For Its Second Year This Saturday

Nooga Nightlife is excited to announce the return of the 2nd Annual Nooga Summer Crawl on Saturday, June 20th, from 3:00 pm to 3:00 am.

This highly anticipated event brings together Chattanooga’s best bars across the Downtown and Southside for one epic night of summer fun.

Attendees are encouraged to throw on their loudest Hawaiian shirts, break out the short shorts and sunglasses, and enjoy a full day and night of tropical vibes, drink specials, live entertainment, and no cover charges at all participating locations.

Event Highlights:

18+ bars and restaurants across Downtown and Southside

Drink specials at every stop

No cover charge at all locations

Live entertainment including DJs, live music, karaoke, and more

Wristband pickup & check-in at Southside Social (3:00–5:00 pm), Home Bar (5:15–8:00 pm), Whiskey Cowgirl (8:15 - Midnight)

“This is Chattanooga’s only locally run pub crawl, and we’re bringing the energy back for year two,” said Jason McCarty, founder of Nooga Nightlife. “Whether you’re a longtime local or visiting for the weekend, the Nooga Summer Crawl is the perfect way to experience the best of Chattanooga’s bar scene in one unforgettable night.”

Wristbands are currently available for just $10 and will remain at this price until the day of the event. We want to keep it as cost efficient as possible for everybody.Groups of 6 or more receive an automatic $2 discount per wristband.

Wristbands can be purchased at noogapubcrawl.com/summer/

This event supports local businesses and gives participants the chance to explore Chattanooga’s vibrant bar and nightlife scene in a fun, organized way.

For more information and to purchase wristbands, visit NoogaNightlife.com