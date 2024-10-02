Chattanooga’s Premier Wine Event Best Cellars Returns To The Hunter Museum

Chattanoogans can take an exceptional wine journey in October while benefiting historic preservation.

Best Cellars is returning to the Hunter Museum of Art on October 19 from 6 to 9 pm. The event presents a selection of premium wines along with fine food and live music.

Best Cellars is known for its carefully curated wine tastings. Wines from Caymus Vineyards, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Hess Persson Estates, Michael Corso Selections, Moet Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, and more have been represented at past events.

Chef Kevin Ramquist of The Unicorn will be featured for the first time. Taste and experience over 30 years of culinary passion with each bite.

Classically trained in French techniques, Kevin believes in using fresh, high-quality products from local farmers and sources the best fish and food from across the world.

He has developed a menu for Best Cellars for pairing with champagne, red, and white wines.

The popular Robert Crabtree Trio is returning and will feature vocalist Sharon Schwab. Robert Crabtree is a multi-instrumentalist and the Trio’s musical style can be best described as energetic with elements of swing and Latin rhythms. Perfect for dancing the night away.

Lexus of Chattanooga is once again the Platinum Presenting Sponsor for the event. All guests receive a commemorative wine glass and gifts compliments of our Lexus of Chattanooga. A new feature this year is the Lexus Lounge. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners returns as a Gold Level Sponsor.

Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is to protect the heritage of Chattanooga through historic preservation education and advocacy. Best Cellars is an important fundraiser for the nonprofit which has been serving the Chattanooga community since 1975.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.preservechattanooga.com/bestcellars.