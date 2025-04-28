Don Gato Is Bringing His Legendary Tequila To Chattanooga In Time For Cinco De Mayo

With Cinco de Mayo approaching, there is big news for those who appreciate good tequila and cool times: Tequila Don Gato, Mexico’s second best-kept secret, has officially arrived in Chattanooga.

Tequila Don Gato is now available at Chattanooga Wine & Spirits as well as a few other local liquor stores.

Don Gato’s arrival in Chattanooga was driven by Scenic City native Chris Walldorf, who attended film school with actor Danny McBride. Chris has directed and edited music videos, commercials, and edited multiple documentaries including the #1 Netflix series “The Night Stalker.” He went to Baylor High School and North Carolina School of the Arts.

Walldorf partnered with McBride and some fellow Chattanooga natives—his brother Chad Walldorf and Todd Eischeid—to introduce this award-winning tequila to the region.

"Chattanooga has always been home, and I’m proud to introduce Tequila Don Gato to the Scenic City. It’s been incredible to get together with old friends and create an entire experience and story around the tequila...and it doesn’t hurt that it’s delicious,” said Chris. “People have been really loving the story, but the best part is hearing how quickly Don Gato becomes their go-to tequila.”

McBride, who in addition to acting, is a comedian, producer, and writer best known for his roles in HBO television series Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and is currently starring in The Righteous Gemstones which is finishing up its fourth and final season on HBO/Max, launched the tequila brand last year.

McBride was inspired by the larger-than-life Don Gato, the legendary luchador (Mexican wrestler) who, may or may not be real, and who McBride claims never lost a match. Don Gato had a deep love for the fights, felines … and tequila. His true legacy in the U.S. is now defined by his sought-after additive-free tequila.

McBride spent significant time in Mexico documenting the legend’s story, leading to a series of "tequila sagas" that showcase Don Gato’s passions, tequila artistry, and random party acumen. Directed by fellow film school classmate David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Halloween) and edited and scored by Walldorf, these sagas feature McBride, his friend Steve, and, of course, the one and only Don Gato.

“While I was filming Don Gato and having cool times, I was introduced to the best additive-free tequila I’ve ever had,” said McBride. “To pay homage to Don Gato – and to help pay for the tab I ran up while drinking his tequila that I assumed was free – I am sharing the news of his tequila with my friends in Chattanooga. It’s for people who have big dreams. And for those who have an amazing affinity for cats. Anyway, I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

Tequila Don Gato is completely additive-free, made from 100% blue agave, and currently available in two award-winning expressions. The Blanco (retail $39.99) was the winner of a gold medal in the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Reposado (retail $44.99) won a gold medal and was the highest-ranked reposado with a score of 95 from the New York International Spirits Competition. Bottle Raiders recently named it “one of the 5 best new tequilas under $60.”

Don Gato is also available at Imbibe Chattanooga, Riverside Wine & Spirits, Harry’s Wine & Spirits, Signal Mountain Wine & Spirits and East Ridge Cork & Bottle.

In addition, the following restaurants and bars (amongst others) are now featuring Tequila Don Gato: State of Confusion, Barrelhouse Ballroom, Taco Mamacita, Urban Stacks, Little Coyote, Edwin Hotel, Wooden City, Edwin Hotel, Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina, Community Pie, Milk and Honey.

Save the date and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Don Gato at the following events: