Experience The Best Local And Regional Wines At Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival

The Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival returns on April 11, 2026, transforming the Chattanooga Market into a showcase of wines, hard ciders, and meads produced by local wineries from across the state.

With more than 100 wines available for tasting and over 15 participating Tennessee wineries, the festival is a wonderful celebration of Tennessee culture and a meaningful way to support the state while enjoying delicious wines, ciders, and meads.

The event will take place from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the First Horizon Pavilion, located at 1801 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, TN, 37408. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to talk with, sample, and purchase products directly from the owners and winemakers who will be representing more than 15 Tennessee wineries.

The festival offers a day full of sipping and shopping at the region’s largest producer-only arts & crafts farmers’ market, with over 100 different wines available to sample and purchase. Guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, and local artisan vendors.

There are four ticket levels available. General Admission tickets are $40 and include entry from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM. General admission ticket holders will receive a Tennessee Wines souvenir wine glass and a six-bottle tote bag.

There are a limited number of VIP Early Access tickets available for $50, which grants exclusive entry at 12:00 PM. This VIP ticket includes all of the general admission benefits, while allowing guests to arrive an hour earlier and beat the lines.

A special partnership with neighboring Finley Stadium offers a combination ticket for $45, granting admission to both the wine festival and a football match later that evening. Designated driver tickets are available for $10. Proceeds from the event stay local, benefitting Tennessee agriculture and small businesses.

"When you enjoy a local wine festival, you are supporting the farmers who grow the grapes, apples, and produce the honey these wineries need to make their products," says Don Collier, President of Mountain Valley Vineyards. “This is the best chance to sample and take home wines, ciders, and meads from true Tennessee wineries all in one place… so come out and support your local farmer!”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rockytopwinetrail.ticketspice.com/sip-tn-chattanooga-wine-festival