Fireside Tennessee Tour Emphasizes The Cozy Side Of The Tennessee Whiskey Trail

This winter, the Tennessee Whiskey Trail is inviting visitors to slow down, settle in and experience distilleries in a new way with Fireside Tennessee, a seasonal experience at select stops from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28.

Eight participating Trail members will feature seasonal décor and specialty cocktails to enhance guests’ winter visits through the cold weather season.

Participating stops include,

Gate 11 Distillery (Chattanooga)

Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Franklin)

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery (Nashville)

Old Forge Distillery (Pigeon Forge)

Old Tennessee Distilling Company (Kodak)

Short Mountain (Woodbury)

Stable Reserve (Franklin)

Sugarlands Distilling Company (Gatlinburg)

Spanning destinations across Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, Upper Cumberland and the Smokies region, Fireside Tennessee brings together participating distilleries for a cozy winter experience inspired by the warmth and charm of a cabin getaway.

Designed to encourage visitors to linger longer and embrace the slower pace of the season, visitors can discover immersive décor featuring crackling fires and warm aesthetics, alongside seasonal cocktail menus showcasing Tennessee whiskey, smoky flavors and warm beverages, including Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s Toasted Marshmallow Old Fashioned, Fireside Chai at Old Forge Distillery or the Fire Fairy at Gate 11.

“The Tennessee Whiskey Trail is about more than what’s in the glass. It’s about the people, places and experiences that make exploring Tennessee so special,” said Charity Toombs, executive director of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. “With Fireside Tennessee, we’re inviting visitors to experience our distilleries in a new way this winter, creating spaces that encourage people to slow down, gather with friends and family, and discover the warmth of Tennessee hospitality throughout the season.”

Continued Toombs, “We sometimes hear that people prefer to drink whiskey in the colder months. While we would argue that whiskey is a year-round staple, Fireside Tennessee is perfect for those who like their brown liquor when it’s chillier. Whether planning a festive outing, a weekend escape or a road trip through Tennessee, guests can pair their distillery stops with the distinctive flavors, hospitality and experiences like this that make the state a year-round destination.”

Explore the entire Tennessee Whiskey Trail and learn more about Fireside Tennessee by visiting tnwhiskeytrail.com