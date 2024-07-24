Gate 11 Distillery Celebrates National Tequila Day With New Salazar Agave Spirits

When Gate 11 Distillery first opened at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo, the owners knew they were going to make their cocktail bar a centerpiece for the business.

And in their first three years, Gate 11 Distillery had produced award-winning gin, vodka, rum, absinthe and whiskey. However, it soon became clear that something was missing: they had nothing for the tequila lovers.

The Gate 11 owners knew they could buy barrels of imported tequila and blend their product like many others, but with their dedication to craft distilling they knew that there would be no alternative but to make it in-house.

While they heard anecdotally that a lot of US distillers were trying their hand at making an agave spirit, there were very few that actually were selling them. They suspected that making a viable tequila alternative in Chattanooga would be a challenge ... and we were soon proven correct.

They wanted to use the most authentic raw material available and soon found it in Capilla de Guadalupe, a small town in los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico. A farmer cooperative there provided them with a beautiful agave nectar with the look and consistency of maple syrup.

After 10 months of fermentation trials in their home laboratory and several more months of experimentation with distillation approaches, they were finally ready to make a commercial batch. they launched our first agave Blanco on Cinco de Mayo 2022, and it received a Bronze Medal in the 2022 American Craft Spirits Competition.

Since that initial step, they have continued to refine their fermentation and distillation strategies to make their agave spirits truly exceptional. They built out a full lineup of agave spirits that included a Reposado and an Anejo version.

And finally, they have created a new brand name for these fine spirits to live within: Salazar Agave Spirits.

This astonishing agave spirit is your gateway to the high plains of Jalisco, the result of 100% Blue Weber agave fermented and distilled in their hand-built pot still. You'll taste terroir characteristic of traditional tequilas, while finding a profile that breaks new ground for agave spirits—an unforgettable union of tradition and exploration in which Salazar stands alone.

Gate 11's Salazar Agave Blanco received a Silver Medal this year from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It was the only US-made agave Blanco to receive any medal. A Silver medal in this competition puts it on par with many familiar commercial tequila brands.