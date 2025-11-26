Gate 11 Distillery's Salazar Agave Añejo Is Back, And Well Worth The Wait

After patiently resting through its full aging cycle, Salazar Agave Añejo has returned to Chattanooga's Gate 11 Distillery, and this new batch is their most expressive yet.

Deep, warm, and beautifully layered, it carries the spirit of the Altos de Jalisco at dusk: roasted agave wrapped in oak, kissed with spice, and shaped by time.

Every batch is purposeful and personal. This Añejo was aged slowly in their house-made bourbon barrels to draw out caramelized agave, vanilla, baked spice, and a long, structured finish.

The agave spirit is your gateway to the high plains of Jalisco, the result of 100% Blue Weber agave fermented and distilled in our hand-built pot still.

You'll taste terroir characteristic of traditional tequilas, while finding a profile that breaks new ground for agave spirits—an unforgettable union of tradition and exploration in which Salazar stands alone.

But be mindful: supplies are limited. Once this batch is gone, it may be a few months before the next release.

The master distillers at Gate 11 also have two other Salazar releases to tempt your tastebuds.

The Salazar Blanco is crisp, clean, full of life and a pure expression of the agave—bright citrus, fresh pepper, and mineral clarity. It’s earned recognition on the competition circuit and remains the foundation of the Salazar lineup.

Gate 11's Salazar Reposado is rested just long enough to round its edges, presenting a balanced, warm, and incredibly versatile. Notes of cooked agave, honey, and oak make it a favorite with bartenders and agave purists alike.

Together, these tres Agave’s — Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo — tell a story of fruitful partnership between the agronomy of Jalisco and Gate 11’s craftsmanship shaping heritage and hospitality into spirits with depth and character.

Gate 11 Distillery is a family owned, small batch distillery founded in 2018 and located within the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Terminal Station. Learn more about them at www.gate11distillery.com