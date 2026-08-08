Having A DAM Good Time At The Newest Downtown Chattanooga Distillery

While exploring the various neighborhoods I started making a list of places I want to check out.

During my exploration of the Choo, Choo Complex in Southside I toured the Chattanooga Experimental Whiskey Distillery. Afterwards, I noticed the storefront right next door had a sign that read Dam Whiskey Chattanooga coming soon.

This week they announced they were open and ready for visitors. This is the Chattanooga location of the Dam Whiskey Corporation based out of Guild, TN at the Hales Bar Dam, Marina and Resort.

I have plans to visit that location. They host a massive, haunted house attraction around Halloween. They also have on-site floating cabin rentals, tiny home rentals, cabin rentals, and a full hookup RV park. They’re always hosting various events there.

But today I’m going to check out their new Market Street distillery.

First, I made a quick stop at another place on my list, Frothy Monkey. I had to try their Everything Bagel and Lox. I love the ones from River City Deli and Niedlov’s Bakery. Also, I learned my lesson about touring a distillery that offers samples, on an empty stomach.

Let me just say lunch did not disappoint. Soft, toasty everything bagel, pickled onions, Lox, two sliced cucumbers and dill cream cheese. It’s 10/10 for sure. So was the iced mocha latte.

The distillery is open but not running tours just yet as they are waiting for the still to arrive and be installed. However, the place was packed, and, right now, you can sample up to five of their spirits for free.

Darrell Jones, the owner, happened to be in the building and was asked why he added a Chattanooga location, especially right next to the Chattanooga Experimental Whiskey Distillery.

He said he longed hoped to be in downtown Chattanooga and part of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. He said his distillery, Chattanooga Whiskey and Gate 11 Distillery across the street in the Choo, Choo Complex are the only three distilleries in the city and they all work well together. He said the downtown location offers him the opportunity to move more inventory because of the large amount of foot traffic.

Their inventory is different and the other two distilleries also offer different products, giving customers more choices. He said he and his wife and co-founder, Nicole spent countless hours putting the store together and gathering all the necessary licenses and permits required to operate a distillery. He wants to add five other locations and mentioned Hixson and Jasper as possibilities.

The distillery’ s inventory has all their bourbon whiskey, vodka, gin, agave, rum and moonshine products lined up on the shelves along the wall. When you walk inside there is a sampling bar. There are barrels with their T-shirts and merchandise in several spots within the building. A narrow hallway leads to their cocktail bar which they expect to open next week.

Beyond the bar there is a door leading to a small outdoor patio in a space that is also the shared outdoor area of Chattanooga Whiskey with the stairs leading down to their barrel room.

I sampled their rum, maple bourbon whiskey, blackberry moonshine and mango moonshine. The maple bourbon was sweet and smooth and something you could pour over ice and sip. The blackberry moonshine was sweet, like fruit wine and smooth, no burn. On the other hand, the mango was tart. The rum has a kick to it which made me cough, but still good.

Right now, the downtown distillery is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. They plan to extend their hours once the cocktail bar opens. Dam Whiskey is family friendly and pet friendly.

In addition to five free samples, current specials include three moonshine bottles for $99, or buy six bottles for the price of five and you can mix and match your bottles.

Dam Whiskey Chattanooga