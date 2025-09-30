Hutton & Smith Sells Production Brewery, Hosts 10th Anniversary Block Party

Hutton & Smith Brewing Company has adapted its business model by focusing on retail sales in the taproom on MLK.

In July of this year, Joel and Melanie sold the production brewery on Riverside Dr to Riverside Collective, though remain owners of Hutton & Smith and will continue to own and operate the taproom downtown on MLK.

All wholesale beer will continue to be made at this location, and all of the brewing staff has been retained by Riverside Collective. Lovers of Hutton & Smith will still find it available in grocery and chain stores and in restaurants, and see no change in the available supply.

Melanie and Joel will be celebrating 10 years of creating tasty craft beers with a block party on MLK Saturday, October 4th. This all ages event will feature live local music, food from neighboring restaurants, eight new beers from the brewery plus games and raffle prizes.

Tickets are available now at the Hutton & Smith Taproom, or at the event - $15 in advance, $20 the week of the party. Tickets include one beer and a commemorative cup.

10th Anniversary Draft Releases include SMOL BOI Small Beer, Wizard on a Whale Imperial IPA, Guava Pineapple Fruited Sour, Chocolate and Marshmallow Campfire Stout, Natural Born Kitters IPA, Fest and the Furious Fest Bier, and Braden’s Gone Mild Holtzclaw Hop Water.

Canniversary Release includes Fest and the Furious Fest Bier and Braden’s Gone Mild.

Live Music From Flavorless, LVNDR, Et Cetera, No Thank You John, and DJ Alecs plus food from Calliope and Chatt Smokehouse.

Hutton & Smith Block Party