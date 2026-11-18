Tennessee’s holiday season is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Cheerwine is bringing its limited Cheerwine Holiday Punch to Chattanooga just in time for the year's most festive stretch. The seasonal Southern favorite is in stores and online for a limited time.

Kelly George, Senior Communications Manager at R Henry PR out of Atlanta, said Cheerwine was looking for a unique way to partner with culinary and cocktail creators here in Chattanooga to expand the Cheerwine brand in the Scenic City.

These Tennessee talents are bringing their own flair to the seasonal favorite, with creative cocktails designed to add a little extra cheer to holiday entertaining.

One of the Chattanooga mixologists bringing exclusive Cheerwine Holiday Punch recipes to the party is Toby Darling with Pedestrian Wine and Cheese and his creation, Whistle of Mistle cocktail.

Darling is the Shop Manager at Pedestrian Wine & Cheese. With over a dozen certifications in spirits, wine, beer, and sake, he’s a master of his craft. Toby made waves in the cocktail scene, placing in the U.S. national competition for Hendrick’s in 2020 and snagging third in the Irish national competition for Teeling Whiskey in 2023.

“My inspiration came from Pimm's Cup,” he said during an interview. “It’s like a riff on a Primm’s cup. I broke down the ingredients to create something fun. A Primm’s Cup is my brother’s favorite cocktail and being it’s for the holidays; I wanted to tie the cocktail to friends and family.”

Darling said his cocktail would pair well with a light, soft cheese, which is available at his shop. “There's a local cheese here called Sequatchie Cove Creamery,” he said. “They make a Walden, which is like a brie and a camembert style together. It's a nice, soft, and bloomy rind. I think that could go well with the punch and the acidity of the cocktail that I made.”

Darling has been with Pedestrian Wine & Cheese since they opened. He said they don’t sell the cocktail at their retail store next to the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge, but he would share the recipe with customers who asked about it. “I'd be happy to share the recipe and teach them how to do it,” he said. “I’d be happy to share the link to the recipe on Cheerwine's website. We can’t drink it in the store, but I'd be happy to teach them how to make it at home.”

He said the shop is open seven days a week and hold weekly wine tastings from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays. “We have a special tasting coming up on Nov. 20th,” he said. “We’re trying out some new French wines that are coming into the market, like Beaujolais Nouveau.” He said to check out their Facebook and Instagram Pages to see upcoming events and holiday hours.

George said the High Rail Rooftop Bar at The Chattanoogan Hotel created a drink called the Holiday Highball. David Kidwell created it.

She said Attack of the Tatsu will feature its Cheerwine Holiday Punch creation during the holiday season, while supplies last. It’s called the Kitsune Punch created by Jacob Nichols. She said guests going to Attack of the Tatsu are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability.

“All the recipes are going to be online, and people can make them at home,” she said. “We also share Darling’s recipe for his Cheerwine Holiday Punch Reduction which is incorporated into his cocktail.”

George said Cheerwine is stocked at Food City locations in 12-pack cans, while Publix availability in the Chattanooga market is limited and varies by store. If local shelves are out of stock, the official Cheerwine Online Store ships 2-liter bundles, 24-pack of cans, and festive bundles directly across the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Cheerwine Holiday Punch to Chattanooga and give even more people a chance to enjoy this Southern holiday tradition,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, Vice President of Marketing for Cheerwine, and a fifth-generation member of the founding family. “Partnering with local mixologists is a fun way to showcase its versatility and inspire people to get creative with their holiday entertaining.”