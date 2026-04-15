Mark Your Calendars For The Chattanooga Cocktail Festival Coming Saturday, May 9

It's time to raise your glass as the Chattanooga Cocktail Festival brings together top distilleries shaking up icy, bright, summer-inspired drinks that taste like sunshine in a glass.

Think juicy citrus, tropical splashes, and cool-you-down creations made for long summer nights.

Live music keeps the good vibes rolling with feel-good jams, and when hunger hits, you'll be able grab a bite from one of their delicious food trucks serving everything from festival favorites to chef-driven specialties.

And don’t miss the Mixology Showcase, where some of your favorite bars show off their craft with inventive cocktails, clever flavor pairings, and summertime twists.

It's all happening on Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the First Horizon Pavilion on the Southside.

It's all to benefit the The Chattanooga Market, the region’s largest producer-only marketplace. As a non-profit entity, they were established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors.

Sip, snack, and celebrate the beginning of summer, one drink at a time. Get your tickets now at chattanoogafestivals.com/scf