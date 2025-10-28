2nd Annual Nooga Halloween Crawl Haunts Chattanooga With Spooky Fun

Get ready to haunt the Scenic City as the 2nd Annual Nooga Halloween Crawl creeps into Chattanooga on Saturday, November 1st, from 3:00 PM to 3:00 AM, transforming the city into a playground of spooky revelry.

Over 20 bars and venues from Northshore to Downtown to Southside will offer exclusive drink specials, no cover charges, and electrifying entertainment, including DJs, live bands, karaoke, and costume contest.

Organized by Nooga Nightlife, this self-guided crawl invites participants to don their spookiest costumes—or whatever vibe they’re feeling—and explore at their own pace.

This year’s crawl supports the Chattanooga FC Academy, with proceeds from every wristband helping develop young soccer talent in the community. Tickets start at $15 (increasing after Wednesday, October 29th).

Participating Locations Include (Partial List):

Whiskey Cowgirl | Southside Social | Gate 11 Distillery | Home Bar | Sing It or Wing It | Hifi Clyde’s on Main | Hoptown Southside | Bollywood Tacos | Goodfella’s Pizzeria | Wisegys Lounge | Moxy Nooga | Hutton & Smith Brewery | Big Chill & Grill | Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina | The Dragon Lounge | Wanderlinger Brewing Co. | Atmosphere | Granny’s Bar | Bless Yer Heart | No Hard Feelings | MORE!

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Nooga Halloween Crawl, bigger and spookier than ever,” said Jason McCarty, Founder of Nooga Nightlife. “This event is all about celebrating Chattanooga’s vibrant nightlife, supporting local businesses, and giving back to our community through the Chattanooga FC Academy. It’s the perfect way to Finish off Halloween weekend!”

For stops, hours, and ticket details, visit NoogaPubCrawl.com/Halloween. Attendees are encouraged to tip generously, drink responsibly, and embrace the Halloween spirit.

Join us for a night of tricks, treats, and unforgettable memories!