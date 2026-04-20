New Nooga Spring Cocktail Week Kicks Off 2026’s Eleven Food & Drink Weeks

Nooga Nightlife is thrilled to announce the launch of Nooga Spring Cocktail Week, running April 20th through April 26th, 2026, marking the official start of their expanded 2026 lineup of eleve distinct Food & Drink Weeks.

This year’s Spring Cocktail Week features $8 Featured Spring Cocktails, $8 Mocktails, and $8 Spring Salads at participating bars and restaurants across Chattanooga. Guests can enjoy creative seasonal drinks and fresh salads while exploring the city’s vibrant food and drink scene.

The following local favorites are confirmed for Spring Cocktail Week, each offering at least one $8 Featured Cocktail, Mocktail, or Spring Salad: Goodfellas Pizzeria, MOXY Hotel, ATMOSPHERE, Amada Tapas & Wine, Home Bar & Restaurant, La Santa, Adelle’s Creperie, The Tap House, The Bitter Alibi, 330 Main, Pizzeria Cortile, Barlery, Mellow Mushroom, Fifty Fifty Wine + Martini Bar, Urban Stack, Table South at Chattanooga Marriott Downtown, 423 Taco, Chi Chi’s Charred Chicken, Whiskey Cowgirl, and Southside Social

For the first time, all 11 Food & Drink Weeks are powered by NoogaNightlife+, their brand-new mobile app (now available on the Apple App Store, & On Android). New native features include:

Enhanced GPS Check-Ins – Check in at participating locations to earn points

Real-Time Leaderboards – Compete with friends for each individual week

Private Surveys & Feedback – Rate featured items after every check-in. Anonymous feedback is sent directly to the venues

Live Featured Item Ranking – Vote for your favorites. The highest-rated item each week wins “Best Featured Item”

Real-Time Check-In Visibility For Partners – See how many people are checking in at each location

Bonus Events – Earn 50 extra points by attending special kickoff and bonus events

“This is the beginning of something bigger,” said Jason McCarty, founder of Nooga Nightlife. “With the new NoogaNightlife+ app as the hub for all 11 Food & Drink Weeks, we’re creating a more engaging, rewarding experience for both guests and our local restaurant partners.”

For the full list of partners, featured items, and details on all 11 weeks, visit chattanoogacocktailweek.com