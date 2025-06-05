Oddstory Brewing Co. And Chattanooga Zoo Collaborate On Beer Inspired By Sloth

Oddstory Brewing Co. and Chattanooga Zoo have teamed up to create Hang Two Mango IPA, a juicy and tropical IPA that is brewed with real mango and features an illustration of the Zoo’s new two-toed sloth on the can.

This Zoo-inspired brew can be enjoyed at either Oddstory location with a portion of all sales going to support the Zoo. It will also be available for purchase at the Zoo.

“We thought it would be a really fun idea to celebrate one of the newest members of the Zoo family with a special beer created in her honor,” said Jake Cash, director of marketing and communications at Chattanooga Zoo. “Boysenberry the two-toed sloth came to live with us all the way from Portland, Oregon, and so many guests have enjoyed getting to see her.”

Boysenberry is the first sloth to live at Chattanooga Zoo in several years. She is nearly eight years old, and she is surprisingly active for a sloth.

Two-toed sloths are known to live in mango trees as they eat mangos, leaves, flowers and other foliage. This inspired Oddstory to use mango as one of the main ingredients in their brew.

In addition to the new collaborative beer, Oddstory has also named Chattanooga Zoo their Nonprofit of the Month throughout June. Guests at either Oddstory location can choose to round up their tab to support Chattanooga Zoo.

Oddstory will also be hosting a giveback night with Chattanooga Zoo on June 12 from 5-8 p.m. at their Central Avenue location. The Zoo will showcase several ambassador animals and provide up-close meet and greets for guests with a bearded dragon, turtle and more. 10% of the evening's sales will be donated to the Zoo.

“We love being able to support important local nonprofits like Chattanooga Zoo,” said Aly Butler, creative director of Oddstory Brewing Co. “They help our community connect with and appreciate wildlife from around the globe, while also doing important local conservation work. We hope the community will try our new beer and support their Zoo!”

Hang Two Mango IPA is only available at Oddstory’s locations at 1604 Central Ave and 336 E M L King Blvd and at Chattanooga Zoo.

To learn more about Oddstory Brewing Co., visit oddstorybrewing.co. To learn more about Chattanooga Zoo, visit chattzoo.org.