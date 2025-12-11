The Popular Nooga Santa Pub Crawl Holiday Event Returns This Saturday

Nooga Nightlife is pleased to announce the return of the Nooga Santa Pub Crawl, Chattanooga's largest and most anticipated holiday celebration.

Scheduled for this Saturday, December 13, the event invites participants to explore over 20 premier venues across the North Shore and Southside districts, fostering community spirit while supporting local businesses and charitable causes.

The Nooga Santa Pub Crawl stands as the only locally organized pub crawl in Chattanooga, emphasizing authentic experiences and direct contributions to the community. Participants are encouraged to don festive attire, such as Santa suits, though it is not required, allowing for inclusive enjoyment.

The event will commence at 3:00 PM and continue until 3:00 AM, enabling attendees to navigate the route at their own pace with the aid of provided maps, specials lists, and wristbands granting complimentary entry to participating locations.

Key highlights of the event include:

Exclusive festive drink specials at each venue.

No cover charges for wristband holders.

Live entertainment featuring DJs, musical performances, karaoke, and holiday-themed activities.

In partnership with Toys for Tots, the crawl will benefit economically disadvantaged children in the Chattanooga area by collecting new, unwrapped toys. Attendees who donate a toy will receive a discounted wristband, directly supporting the organization's mission to provide holiday gifts and joy to those in need.

The event route begins on the Northshore and extends to the Southside, featuring distinguished partner locations such as: The Big Chill & Grill, Mexville Northshore, Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina, Sing It or Wing It, Fonda San Jose, Home Bar, The Dragon Lounge, No Hard Feelings, Mexiville Downtown, Atmosphere, Chi Chi's Charred Chicken, Bless Yer Heart, Granny's Bar, Hutton & Smith Brewing Co., The Bitter Alibi, Goodfella's Pizzeria | Wiseguys Lounge, Moxy Nooga, Backstage Bar, 330 Main, Gate 11 Distillery, Hoptown Southside, Southside Social, Whiskey Cowgirl, Hifi Clyde's on Main, Cabanas Nightclub, and additional venues to be announced.

For additional details, including registration and updates, please visit www.NoogaPubCrawl.com/Santa.