Preserve Chattanooga Debuts “Best Barrels” Whiskey & Bourbon Tasting Experience

Preserve Chattanooga invites whiskey enthusiasts, preservation advocates, and community supporters to attend Best Barrels, an elevated tasting experience celebrating craftsmanship, legacy, and the enduring spirit of preservation.

Guests will enjoy exclusive access to single-barrel and uncommon whiskey and bourbon pours typically reserved for the city’s finest establishments and most discerning collectors.

Executive Chef Patrick Sawyer will prepare curated food pairings featuring seasonal ingredients designed to complement the evening’s selections.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the beautifully restored Event Hall at St. John’s Restaurant.

For guests looking to venture even deeper into the world of rare whiskey, VIP tickets include early entry beginning at 4:30 p.m. and access to the private Ferrari Room lounge and patio. At 6 p.m., VIP attendees will participate in a guided tasting featuring three exceptionally rare and highly sought-after selections.

“There’s a natural connection between fine spirits and historic preservation — both honor time, care, and tradition,” said Todd Morgan, executive director of Preserve Chattanooga. “Every ticket purchased helps support the preservation of the places that make our city unique.”

All proceeds directly benefit Preserve Chattanooga and its mission to protect the architectural heritage of Chattanooga through preservation, education, and advocacy.

Tickets and additional information can be found here.

For more information about Preserve Chattanooga, visit www.preservechattanooga.com

Event Details