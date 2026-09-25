Preserve Chattanooga’s Annual Wine Weekend Returns October 9 And 10

Preserve Chattanooga’s annual Wine Weekend returns October 9–10, bringing together exceptional wines, food, music and memorable settings for two of the organization’s signature fundraising events: Best Cellars on Friday, October 9, and the 31st annual Wine Over Water on Saturday, October 10.

Whether your ideal wine experience is an elegant evening of premium vintages and chef-driven cuisine or a relaxed fall afternoon along the Tennessee River, Wine Weekend offers a reason to raise a glass while supporting the preservation of the places that make Chattanooga unique.

Best Cellars: An Elevated Evening at St. John’s

Wine Weekend begins Friday evening with Best Cellars, presented by Lexus of Chattanooga, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. John’s Restaurant.

Designed for guests who want to explore premium wines in an intimate setting, Best Cellars features a carefully curated selection of wines from around the world alongside a menu created by St. John’s Executive Chef Patrick Sawyer. Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings and food pairings, live entertainment by saxophonist Robert Crabtree, a commemorative wine glass, complimentary valet parking and a parting gift.

Best Cellars offers an opportunity to slow down, discover something new and enjoy an evening centered on exceptional wine, food and conversation.

Tickets are $200 per person.

Wine Over Water: A Chattanooga Tradition

The celebration continues Saturday, October 10, when Wine Over Water, presented by Food City, returns for its 31st year from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Renaissance Park.

Set against the Tennessee River and Chattanooga skyline, Wine Over Water has become one of the city’s most enduring fall traditions. Guests can sample an extensive selection of wines ranging from approachable favorites to premium labels while enjoying an afternoon of food, friends and music from DJ Chi.

New this year, every guest will receive an individual charcuterie box prepared by Chattanooga’s Bleu Fox Cheese Shop, allowing guests to enjoy their food at their own pace while exploring the event. Wine Over Water will also offer a selection of nonalcoholic wines for the first time, along with a commemorative wine glass for each guest.

Garden-party attire is encouraged.

Tickets are $95 per person.

“Wine Weekend is really about experiencing Chattanooga,” said Todd Morgan, Executive Director of Preserve Chattanooga. “Best Cellars gives you this beautiful, intimate evening centered around exceptional wine and food, while Wine Over Water is about being outside by the river with friends on a fall afternoon. They’re very different experiences, but both celebrate the craftsmanship, character and sense of place that make our city special.”

Proceeds from Best Cellars and Wine Over Water benefit Preserve Chattanooga, the nonprofit organization that has worked since 1975 to protect Chattanooga’s architectural heritage. Event proceeds support the organization’s preservation advocacy, education, community engagement and work to protect the historic buildings, neighborhoods and places that give Chattanooga its distinctive character.

“People may come because they love wine, food or simply spending time with friends, but their ticket is also an investment in Chattanooga,” said Todd Morgan, Executive Director of Preserve Chattanooga. “These events help us ensure that as our city grows, the places that tell its story continue to have a place in its future.”

Tickets and additional information are available at Preserve Chattanooga’s website: www.preservechattanooga.com.