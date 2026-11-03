Raise A Glass For Retired Research Chimpanzees At Cheers For Chimps

Cheers for Chimps at Mean King Brewing will bring animal lovers, craft beer enthusiasts, and community supporters together on Saturday, November 7, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The event benefits Project Chimps, a nonprofit sanctuary in the North Georgia mountains that provides lifelong care to former research chimpanzees.

Part of Project Chimps' popular Cheers for Chimps series, the gathering offers guests the opportunity to enjoy local craft beer while supporting chimpanzees who now call the sanctuary home. This event will specifically spotlight Haylee, one of the chimpanzee residents living at Project Chimps.

Tickets are $28, available through EventBrite, with all proceeds supporting the care and enrichment of the chimpanzees at the sanctuary. Each ticket includes a commemorative Project Chimps glass, a complimentary pour of a featured Mean King Brewing beer, a snack, and the chance to connect with fellow supporters of animal welfare.

"Cheers for Chimps events are a fun and meaningful way for communities to come together and directly support retired research chimpanzees," said a Project Chimps representative. "Every ticket purchased helps provide exceptional care, nutritious food, veterinary support, and enriching habitats for chimpanzees who deserve a second chance."

Located just over the Tennessee-Georgia border, Project Chimps is one of the largest chimpanzee sanctuaries in the United States and provides lifelong refuge for chimpanzees retired from biomedical research. The organization's mission is to offer these animals the opportunity to live in large social groups and experience life in a natural forested environment.

Mean King Brewing, known for its welcoming atmosphere, craft beer selection, and community-centered events, is proud to host this special fundraiser in support of the sanctuary's work. The brewery recently opened in Chattanooga and has quickly become a gathering place for local craft beer enthusiasts.

Supporters are encouraged to invite friends, family members, and coworkers for an afternoon that combines great beer, great company, and a great cause.

For tickets and additional information, visit the Project Chimps website at projectchimps.org.