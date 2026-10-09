Riverside Beverage Co. Introduces A Tasty New MoonPie Chocolate Stout

Few brands are more closely tied to Chattanooga than MoonPie, and this fall, Riverside Beverage Co. is bringing that hometown tradition to the beer aisle with the release of a reinvented MoonPie Chocolate Stout, an official collaboration inspired by the iconic Chattanooga treat.

Brewed locally by Riverside Beverage Co., MoonPie Chocolate Stout combines familiar flavors of chocolate, toasted marshmallow and graham cracker with a smooth, approachable stout that is rich in flavor without being overly sweet or heavy.

“MoonPie is part of Chattanooga’s identity, so getting the opportunity to create a beer around such an iconic hometown brand is something we’re incredibly excited about,” said David Powers, Managing Partner of Riverside Beverage Co. “Our goal was to create something people immediately recognize as MoonPie while still making a balanced, easy-drinking beer.”

The 6.3% ABV Chocolate Stout features rich dark chocolate up front, complemented by toasted marshmallow and a touch of graham cracker, creating a smooth, balanced profile inspired by the flavors of the classic MoonPie. The new recipe was developed by Joel Krautstrunk, co-founder of Hutton & Smith Brewing Co., building on the original recipe created by Jake Raulston, founder of Naked River Brewing Company.

MoonPie Chocolate Stout will make its official debut during a release party on Friday, October 16, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Overboard Bar & Grill at the Southern Belle Landing, 151 Riverfront Parkway in Chattanooga. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary tastings from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for guests 21 and older.

Following the event, MoonPie Chocolate Stout will be available in cans and on draft through participating retailers, restaurants and bars.

MoonPie Chocolate Stout is intended for consumers 21 years of age and older. Please drink responsibly.