Riverside Beverage Co. And UTC Introduce Mocs Gold Lager, The Official Campus Lager

There is nothing quite like football season in the Scenic City, and this year, Riverside Beverage Co. and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga are giving fans a new game-day tradition.

The two hometown institutions have partnered to launch Mocs Gold Lager, a crisp, refreshing gold lager crafted locally for Mocs fans, alumni, and the Chattanooga community.

Mocs Gold Lager marks a historic milestone as the first official campus lager in UTC history, bringing together local craftsmanship and university pride ahead of the fall athletics season.

"Chattanooga has a rich and storied brewing history, and crafting the very first official beer for our hometown university is an incredible honor," said David Powers, Managing Partner of Riverside Beverage Co. "Mocs Gold Lager captures the blue and gold pride of our campus and the electric energy of game day, brought to life right here in Chattanooga."

Formulated and brewed by Riverside Beverage Co.'s local brewing team, Mocs Gold Lager offers a crips, light-bodied finish designed for game days at Finley Stadium, cheering on the Mocs in McKenzie Arena, or tailgating across the greater Chattanooga area.

The new lager will make its official debut during the Chattanooga Mocs Football Fan Fest on Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at Finley Stadium. Fans are invited to sample the new brew, meet the team, and celebrate the upcoming season.

Following the event, Mocs Gold Lager will be available on tap at Finley Stadium and McKenzie Arena, as well as in cans and on draft at Food City and select local bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout the Chattanooga area.

Mocs Gold Lager is intended for consumers 21 years of age and older. Please drink responsibly.