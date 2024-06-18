Say Hello To Experimental Batch 038: Peach Infused Gin Liqueur

Chattanooga Whiskey unveils a gin built for the summertime.

Their third-ever experimental gin explores the under-appreciated, thirst-quenching “gin liqueur” style - into which their distillers infused over 160 pounds of aromatic dried peaches.

Made from a base of their signature Tennessee High Malt mash bill, this gin was infused & distilled with 10 botanicals - including juniper, angelica, orris, and coriander - before finishing in single use bourbon barrels for 6+ months.

Perfect on ice, on the porch, or at the pool party, their Peach Infused Gin Liqueur is sure to please.

Experimental Batch 038: Peach Infused Gin Liqueur will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, June 20 for $44.99.

The distillery will be hosting a release party on Thursday from 11am to 8pm.

11am-1pm - Founder Tim and Founding Distiller Grant on site to answer questions

11am-8pm - Complimentary Tastings of Batch 038

Noon-7:30pm - Batch 038 Themed Cocktail Specials

Batch 038 is great when served neat and chilled, on the rocks, or even in a Gin and Tonic.

They also have a couple of curated cocktail recipes:

Experimental Batch 038: Peach Infused Gin Liqueur

Mash Bill: Their signature "Barrel 91" recipe: Yellow Corn, Malted Rye, Caramel Malted Barley, Honey Malted Barley

Their signature "Barrel 91" recipe: Yellow Corn, Malted Rye, Caramel Malted Barley, Honey Malted Barley Botanicals: Juniper, Angelica, Orris, Gentian, Coriander, Bitter Orange, Lemon Peel, Cardamom, St. Johns Wort, Cassia

Juniper, Angelica, Orris, Gentian, Coriander, Bitter Orange, Lemon Peel, Cardamom, St. Johns Wort, Cassia Infused With: Dried Peaches (11 Days)

Dried Peaches (11 Days) Proof: 84 (42% Alc/Vol)

84 (42% Alc/Vol) Finishing Cooperage: Single-Use Tennessee High Malt, 53 Gallon

Single-Use Tennessee High Malt, 53 Gallon Finishing Time: Over 6 Months

Over 6 Months Batch Size: 3 Barrels

3 Barrels Style: Gin Liqueur

Gin Liqueur Tasting Notes: Peaches & cream, shortbread, juniper, and a hint of cardamom

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks, please contact Support@seelbachs.com for more information.