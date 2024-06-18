Say Hello To Experimental Batch 038: Peach Infused Gin Liqueur

Chattanooga Whiskey unveils a gin built for the summertime.
Their third-ever experimental gin explores the under-appreciated, thirst-quenching “gin liqueur” style - into which their distillers infused over 160 pounds of aromatic dried peaches.
Made from a base of their signature Tennessee High Malt mash bill, this gin was infused & distilled with 10 botanicals - including juniper, angelica, orris, and coriander - before finishing in single use bourbon barrels for 6+ months.
Perfect on ice, on the porch, or at the pool party, their Peach Infused Gin Liqueur is sure to please.
Experimental Batch 038: Peach Infused Gin Liqueur will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, June 20 for $44.99.
The distillery will be hosting a release party on Thursday from 11am to 8pm.
- 11am-1pm - Founder Tim and Founding Distiller Grant on site to answer questions
- 11am-8pm - Complimentary Tastings of Batch 038
- Noon-7:30pm - Batch 038 Themed Cocktail Specials
Batch 038 is great when served neat and chilled, on the rocks, or even in a Gin and Tonic.
They also have a couple of curated cocktail recipes:
Experimental Batch 038: Peach Infused Gin Liqueur
- Mash Bill: Their signature "Barrel 91" recipe: Yellow Corn, Malted Rye, Caramel Malted Barley, Honey Malted Barley
- Botanicals: Juniper, Angelica, Orris, Gentian, Coriander, Bitter Orange, Lemon Peel, Cardamom, St. Johns Wort, Cassia
- Infused With: Dried Peaches (11 Days)
- Proof: 84 (42% Alc/Vol)
- Finishing Cooperage: Single-Use Tennessee High Malt, 53 Gallon
- Finishing Time: Over 6 Months
- Batch Size: 3 Barrels
- Style: Gin Liqueur
- Tasting Notes: Peaches & cream, shortbread, juniper, and a hint of cardamom
Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks, please contact Support@seelbachs.com for more information.