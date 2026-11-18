Chattanooga Whiskey proudly announces "Ranger 111", a limited single batch bourbon hand-selected by members of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

The bourbon is released in collaboration with the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center here in Chattanooga – the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration for valor.

$13 from every bottle sold at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery will go directly to the Heritage Center to support its mission and its upcoming Battle of Mogadishu Immersive Theater Exhibit, which is scheduled to open in October of 2027.

The exhibit will honor the service members who fought in the October 1993 battle (commonly known as Black Hawk Down). Among them were the Rangers of the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment — the same battalion whose members selected this whiskey.

For their actions that day, two Delta Force soldiers (Master Sergeant Gary Ivan Gordon and Sergeant First Class Randall David “Randy” Shughart) were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the first Medals of Honor awarded since the Vietnam War.

“We are honored to partner with Chattanooga Whiskey on this meaningful collaboration that pays tribute to the Rangers who fought bravely during the Battle of Mogadishu on October 3-4, 1993,” said Heritage Center President Tom Mundell. “Proceeds from Ranger 111 will support the development of our Battle of Mogadishu Immersive Theater, where visitors will experience the defining moments of the battle and gain a deeper understanding of the extraordinary Courage and Sacrifice demonstrated by Sergeants Shughart and Gordon. Their decision to put their lives on the line to protect others exemplifies the highest ideals of service and sacrifice and ultimately led to their posthumous recognition with the Medal of Honor on May 23, 1994.”

Ranger 111 is built on the same foundation as Chattanooga Whiskey’s fan-favorite Cask 111, the unfiltered, cask-strength expression of the distillery’s signature Tennessee High Malt recipe. Each Cask 111 lot is drawn from a single distillation run and hand-selected by the distilling team. For Ranger 111, the distillery handed that selection to the Rangers themselves.

“Selecting a batch of Cask 111 is one of our team’s most cherished decisions, because no two eight-barrel lots are alike. Distillation proofs, entry proofs, and malts all vary from batch to batch, and each one leaves its mark on the flavor of the whiskey. Handing that decision to those who’ve sacrificed so much for our country is an honor for our whole team.” noted Founding Distiller Grant McCracken.

Limited to approximately 1,800 bottles, Ranger 111’s packaging draws on Ranger history and culture to tell the story of the people who selected the whiskey inside. Where a Chattanooga Whiskey label normally explains how the whiskey was made from grain to glass, Ranger 111’s label instead explains how a Ranger is made, from training to beret.

Ranger 111 is available now at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, 1439 Market St., in Chattanooga.

Expect notes of chocolate malt, oatmeal cream pie, grape jam, and cinnamon stick with a warming, velvety finish.

Customers outside Tennessee can reserve a bottle with a credit card at Seelbachs.com for $59.99 (750ml), with shipping available to 36 states and D.C. Reservation holders will receive updates as the Seelbach’s release date is finalized.

Chattanooga Whiskey is also working with its distributor network to bring Ranger 111 to additional markets, including military exchanges and other on-base retail channels. Further availability will be announced as distribution is finalized.

Note: Ranger 111 is not endorsed by, affiliated with, or sponsored by the U.S. Army, the 75th Ranger Regiment, or the U.S. Government. Service members participated in a personal capacity.