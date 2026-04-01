Sixth Annual Chattanooga Beer Fest Comes To The Southside On Saturday, May 23rd

Organizers of the Chattanooga Beer Fest have announced their 2026 date: Saturday, May 23rd at the First Horizon Pavilion.

The festival is a celebration of craft beer offering attendees samples from all participating brewers at one flat ticket price. It’s a great way to not only sample unique craft beers, but also an opportunity to talk directly with the brewers themselves.

This celebration of craft beer brings together an abundance of local and regional breweries who are excited to offer their best and newest brews to festival attendees for a fifth year.

The 2026 Chattanooga Beer Fest is presented by New Realm Brewing Company this year. Dozens of participating breweries are being finalized, but currently include:

• 5 Wits Brewing (Chattanooga, TN) • Back Forty Brewing (Birmingham, AL) • Barley Mob Brewers Club (Chattanooga, TN) • Bell's Brewery (Kalamazoo, MI) • Blackhorse Brewery (Clarksville, TN) • Bravazzi Hard Soda (Memphis, TN) • Chattanooga Brewing (Chattanooga, TN) • Copperhill Brewery (Copperhill, TN) • Creature Comforts (Athens, GA) • Fat Bottom Brewing (Nashville, TN) • Goat Island (Cullman, AL) • Gypsy Circus Ciders (Kingsport, TN) • Highland Brewing (Asheville, NC) • Lagunitas Brewing (Petaluma, CA) • Mean King Brewing (Chattanooga, TN) • Monday Night Brewing (Atlanta, GA) • New Belgium (Asheville, NC) • New Realm Brewing (Atlanta, GA) • Oddstory Brewing (Chattanooga, TN) • Sam Adams Brewing (Boston, MA) • Sierra Nevada Brewing (Mills River, NC) • Tailgate Brewing (Nashville, TN) • Tanasi Brewing (Chattanooga, TN) • Tri Dog Brewing (Harriman, TN) • Wanderlinger Brewing (Chattanooga, TN), Wiseacre Brewing (Memphis, TN) • Yazoo Brewing (Madison, TN)

Title sponsor, New Realm, “Believes in a new realm of thinking, doing and most importantly brewing. We ask questions. Rethink tradition. Bend the rules. Reconfigure boundaries. What we do next all comes down to one simple pursuit: to never become stale in any sense or style”, according to founders.

For a sixth year, Chattanooga Beer Fest will host dozens of breweries from around the region showcasing and sampling hundreds of brews. Each patron will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample from all of the breweries. No tokens or additional funds are needed past the ticket price. Tickets are $48 in advance or $55 at the door, while available.

Adding to the festival, patrons can shop with a sampling of artists and makers from Chattanooga Market—several dozen. Local eats will be a part, as well including Wei to Go, Windy City Eats and JT’s Burger Box. Water and soft drink options will be onsite—organizers encourage participants to sample alcohol safely.

The music line-up for the event boasts Fresh Mind, a terrific reggae and multi-genre band performing from 12-3pm. Attendees can expect an energized performance for dancing and rocking with hints of blues, jazz, rock and reggae.

The proceeds from Chattanooga Beer Fest will benefit the non-profit Chattanooga Market.

* This is an Over 21 only event; a valid legal ID is required for admission