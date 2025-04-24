STIR's Steven Huddleston Places Second At Global Cocktail Competition

STIR's Steven Huddleston has won second place in the 2025 El Dorado Global Cocktail Competition Finals in Guyana, competing against some of the world’s top bartenders.

Steven won first place at the East Coast regional finals earlier this year, qualifying for the world competition. The El Dorado Global Cocktail Competition is one of the industry’s most prestigious events, drawing elite bartenders from around the world to showcase their creativity, craftsmanship, and storytelling through cocktails.

Finalists were selected from hundreds of applicants worldwide and judged by an esteemed international panel on flavor, presentation, creativity, and connection to the heritage of El Dorado rum. Earning 2nd place at the World Finals is an extraordinary achievement — a testament to Steven’s relentless pursuit of excellence and the high standards of the STIR cocktail program.

At the heart of his success was the "Three Arrows Manhattan" — a story-driven, precisioncrafted cocktail that set him apart on the global stage.

Crafted with El Dorado 12-Year Rum, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Cherry Heering, and a blend of bitters and tinctures, the drink was celebrated for its balance, depth, and originality — a perfect reflection of Steven’s inventive approach and technical mastery behind the bar.

“This cocktail is a sophisticated tribute to my legacy as a father,” Steven shared. “The ‘Three Arrows’ symbolize my daughter and two sons. Alone, they may bend, but together, they’re unbreakable.”

The "Three Arrows Manhattan"

2oz El Dorado 12-year Rum

0.75 oz Carpano Antica Vermouth

0.5 oz Cherry Heering

2 dashes Cherry Bitters

2 dashes Black Pepper Tincture

Served in a Beatrice Coupe, garnished with three 24k gold-dusted brandied cherries, skewered with an antique pin

“El Dorado 12-Year is the perfect bridge between the legacy of a traditional Manhattan and the soul of Demerara rum,” Huddleston explained. “This drink tells a story, not just mine, but one of culture, family, and identity.”

Steven’s 2nd place finish at the World Finals is a major milestone, not just for him personally, but for STIR and the entire SquareOne Holdings team. His recognition on the international stage is a reflection of the passion, precision, and creativity that defines STIR’s cocktail program.