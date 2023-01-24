Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild Launches Statewide ‘Tennessee Ale Trail’ With Four Local Stops

Grab your craft beer loving friends because the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has officially announced the launch of the Tennessee Ale Trail, a mobile pass that gathers points for each brewery check in.

More than 60 Guild members are participating in this free digital passport program in an effort to encourage visitors and residents to explore Tennessee’s craft breweries and support local businesses. Many of these breweries also work with local farmers and include local ingredients in their brews.

Four of the breweries are located right here in the Scenic City: Oddstory Brewing Company, TailGate Brewery Chattanooga, Wanderlinger Brewing Company, and Tanasi Brewing & Supplies.

Craft beer fans will access the trail ‘passport’ using a mobile website and accrue points as they taste their way across the state at participating breweries. After earning enough points, beer lovers can redeem points for prizes, including stickers, hats, t-shirts and more.

“The Tennessee Ale Trail is a fun way to track your Tennessee brewery adventures,” said Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. “When you drink local beer, you’re directly supporting small businesses and Tennessee agriculture.”

The process for using the passport is simple. Visit www.tnaletrail.org for more information and to register for the free Tennessee Ale Trail passport pass. Once you sign up, a link is delivered to your phone, and you can save it to your home screen for one-tap access. There are no downloads or apps required.