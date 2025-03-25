Tennessee Wineries To Be Showcased At The Chattanooga Wine Festival

The annual Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival returns on Saturday, April 19th.

This special event features sampling of wines, hard ciders, and meads from many local wineries across the state of Tennessee. The event is held at the First Horizon Pavilion, downtown Chattanooga from 12pm-4pm and tickets are now available.

Along with the Chattanooga Market, TN Wines and Rocky Top Wine Trail have organized a special opportunity for folks to sample and buy bottles direct from Tennessee Wine Makers in a festival environment which includes terrific live music and shopping with dozens of Chattanooga Market artisans.

The festival will be a day full of fun, with over 100 different wines available to sample. A ticket to this event will grant attendees wine tastings from all the wineries, a souvenir TN Wines wine glass, a 6 bottle wine tote bag, the ability to buy bottles of wine directly from the wineries, and more.

Local food trucks Mohmoh’s (Thai) and Joyful Hearts (American) will be at the event along with live music entertaining throughout the day.

For those who wish to appreciate the festival without indulging in any alcoholic beverages, a designated driver ticket option is available. For full access to the festival, a ticket costs $40, and $10 for a designated driver ticket. Tickets are now available for sale at chattanoogamarket.com/event/siptn-wine.

Even better, the proceeds from the event stay local, benefitting non-profits Tennessee Wines and the Chattanooga Market. The Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival is a wonderful celebration of Tennessee wineries and makers and is a great way to show appreciation for the agricultural community.

"When you enjoy a local wine festival, you are supporting the farmers who grow the grapes,apples, and produce the honey these wineries need to make their products," says Don Collier, President of Mountain Valley Vineyards. “This is Chattanooga's best chance to sample and take home wines, ciders, and meads from true Tennessee wineries all in one place... so come out and support your local farmer!"

Wineries already registered to sell direct at the festival include:

Mountain Valley Winery

Apple Barn Hard Cider Company

Goodwater Vineyards

Honeytree Meadery

Tennessee Homemade Wines

Tennessee Cider Company

Old Mountain Wine Company

Cellar 53

Savannah Bee Company

Tsali Notch Vineyard

Cades Cove Cellars

Smokin' Banjo Wine Company

Century Farm Winery

Additional wineries are signing up as the event nears. For more information visit ChattanoogaMarket.com