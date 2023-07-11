The Chattanooga Market Celebrate Summer This Sunday With A Bloody Mary Sampling

Tomatoes will be the feature produce this Sunday, July 16th at the Chattanooga Market, which means…it’s Bloody Mary time!

The best batches will be served up for the annual Top Tomato Contest, a fan favorite each year. Five restaurants will be putting their special twist on the popular brunch cocktail from 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Patrons can buy a $15 ticket to get tastings from each of the "Top Tomato" restaurants. Non-alcoholic drinks are available upon request. Each ticket holder also earns a vote for the best Bloody Mary “People's Choice” and a panel of judges will cast their vote as well.

Top Tomato is sponsored this year by Tito’s Vodka and all ticket sales will benefit the Finley Stadium Foundation.

Here's whose mixing up the best Bloody Mary beverages Sunday, July 16th:

The reigning Champ - Southside Social

Whiskey Cowgirl

Mix it Up

Ruby Slipper

Shady's Corner

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage Sunday, July 16th