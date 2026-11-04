The Confluence Project: Volume 2. One Mash Bill, Two Independent Whiskey Paths

The next chapter in the unique distilling collaboration between Chattanooga Whiskey and New Riff Distilling in Newport, Kentucky hits shelves at Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Distillery on Thursday, November 5.

Built around a shared Tennessee Straight Wheat Whiskey mash bill, the project began with both distilleries taking the same recipe and making it their own—cooking, fermenting, distilling, barreling, and aging the whiskey according to their individual grain-to-glass philosophies.

Volume 2 of the Confluence Project features 12 cask-strength single barrels of the same Tennessee Straight Wheat Whiskey as last year’s Volume 1, but now aged for seven years.

While Volume 1 was all about seeing how each of their distilleries approached the same whiskey, Volume 2 is about what an extra year does to them.

Released through Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Single Barrel Series, Volume 2 features 12 cask-strength single barrels, now aged 7 years and 6 months. With varied barrel entry proofs and cask types, each barrel offers a unique perspective on the continued evolution of this collaborative experiment.

Named for the meeting of two rivers, The Confluence Project started back in 2019 as a way to celebrate the divergent grain to glass philosophies of two friendly distilleries.

Released separately at their respective distilleries, The Confluence Project is a collaborative single barrel series uniting two award-winning distilleries in a shared exploration of craft, contrast, and a celebration of our differences.

Confluence Project Volume 2: Straight Wheat Whiskey

Mash Bill: 60% Red Turkey Wheat, 24% Appalachian Malted Wheat (Custom), 8% Dark Malted Wheat, 8% Caramel Malted Wheat

60% Red Turkey Wheat, 24% Appalachian Malted Wheat (Custom), 8% Dark Malted Wheat, 8% Caramel Malted Wheat Fermentation: Attemperated, 7 days

Attemperated, 7 days Distillation Proof: 132

132 Entry Proof: Variant

Variant Cooperage: Variant

Variant Age: 7 years, 6 mos

7 years, 6 mos Filtration: None. Bottle occasionally captures barrel sediment

None. Bottle occasionally captures barrel sediment Style: Straight Wheat Whiskey

How To Get The Confluence Project: Volume 2

Chattanooga Whiskey will be releasing twelve unique Experimental Single Barrels as Volume 2 of the Confluence Project. Aged across a range of cask types and all bottled at cask strength, each barrel delivers its own distinct profile, reflecting each cask’s character and the influence of differing entry proofs.

The first 2 single barrels of our Tennessee Straight Wheat Whiskey will be available at the Experimental Distillery on Thursday, November 5, for $69.99/bottle.

They'll be releasing more single barrels from this project on a rolling basis — as one sells out, a new one will be released.