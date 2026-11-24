Two beer writers capture the diversity and richness of the craft brewing scene in East Tennessee in a new book that prompts craft beers fans to explore memorable experiences along “The Good Pint Trail,” including nearly ten breweries here in Chattanooga.

“The Good Pint Trail: East Tennessee Craft Beer” by Tennessee-based beer writers Kevin Mitchell and Brad Lifford is a 300-page, full-color guide that chronicles their visits and impressions of more than 55 independent breweries from Chattanooga to the Smokies, from Knoxville to Bristol – and all East Tennessee points connected and in between.

Lifford and Mitchell drove thousands of miles, tasted hundreds of beers and interviewed dozens of brewers and brewery owners to write “The Good Pint Trail”. The book features more than 200 full-color photographs and artwork from cover to cover, as well as their impressions of beers they tasted across the region – in addition to being members of the North American Guild of Beer Writers, the two are also certified beer judges.

Though “The Good Pint Trail” includes flavor notes on beer and the basic brewery details craft beer fans need to navigate the trail, this is more of a people-focused book exploring the rich backstories of breweries, the brewers and owners, along with what sort of vibe travelers can expect in the taproom.

“The stories we collected along the way were fascinating,” Mitchell said. “As a matter of fact, we started out with the intention of writing a 200-page book, but the more stories we heard, the more compelled we were to capture more of them on paper. That’s how our book grew an extra 100 pages.”

With few exceptions, every brewery in East Tennessee, as well as some of the top pubs, are represented in “The Good Pint Trail”. The colorful book design is matched by the richness of the people. The duo wrote “The Good Pint Trail” with craft beer fans in mind – though the focus on people could make it a compelling read for anyone, regardless of their beer interest.

“Breweries tend to attract interesting people, and that goes for both the brewers and owners themselves as well as craft beer fans looking for a good pub experience,” Mitchell said. “There are dozens of colorful stories in ‘The Good Pint Trail.’”

In Chattanooga, Jay Boyd of Oddstory expounds on one of the signature elements of their two taprooms: Oddstory doesn’t have TVs. Oddstory, Boyd explained, strives to be a place where communities can gather together in a free space to talk openly and share ideas. “That captivated us,” Boyd said, “and we kind of felt it was a missing piece in our world today.”

In Southside, two pioneers of the state’s craft brewery scene focus on a neighborhood-pub feel – set apart by wood-fired food – at Hello Monty, located on West Main Street. Brothers Rob and Clay Gentry designed a unique serving system where pints are drawn from stainless steel pigtails attached to serving tanks behind the bar. Both were formerly with Big River, which became the first craft brewery in Chattanooga in 1993. The immediacy of the brewpub and the serving system at Hello Monty resonates with Clay.

“I’m a brewpub brewer,” Clay Gentry said. “It’s got to be tough to be a Scottish distiller, where you don’t get to see people enjoy the craft until 10 years after it’s created. You may die and say, ‘Oh, God, I hope someone’s going to enjoy what I created.’ That’s the brilliant thing about beer and the immediacy we have here. You get to see folks enjoying your craft – that’s a big plus.”