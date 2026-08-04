Tickets Now Available For October's Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Events

Tickets are now on sale for two of Chattanooga's premier wine gatherings benefiting Preserve Chattanooga.

Best Cellars returns on Friday, Oct. 9, followed by Wine Over Water on Saturday, Oct. 10. The events provide wine enthusiasts with two distinct tasting opportunities to experience the art of winemaking.

Together, the events celebrate craftsmanship and community with proceeds supporting Preserve Chattanooga's mission to protect the architectural heritage of Chattanooga through preservation, education, and advocacy.

In the elegant setting of St. John’s Restaurant, Best Cellars, presented by Lexus of Chattanooga, features curated wines from around the world, expertly paired cuisine by Executive Chef Patrick Sawyer, and live entertainment by saxophonist Robert Crabtree. Tickets are $200 per person.

The following afternoon, Wine Over Water, presented by Food City, returns to Renaissance Park for its 31st year as one of Chattanooga's most beloved fundraising traditions. Guests will enjoy unlimited wine tastings from approachable favorites to more premium labels. New for 2026, each guest will receive an individual charcuterie box prepared by Bleu Fox Cheese Shop. Tickets are $95 per person.

"Both of these events bring people together under a shared appreciation for great wine, community, and our mission," said Todd Morgan, Executive Director for Preserve Chattanooga. "Whether you prefer the more refined experience of Best Cellars or a beautiful fall afternoon by the Tennessee River at Wine Over Water, your ticket purchase helps us ensure that our historic places remain anchors of Chattanooga’s ongoing story."

Best Cellars

Date: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 Location: St. John’s Restaurant, 729 Chestnut St., Chattanooga, TN 37402

St. John’s Restaurant, 729 Chestnut St., Chattanooga, TN 37402 Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $200 per person

Wine Over Water

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 Location: Renaissance Park, 133 River St., Chattanooga, TN 37405

Renaissance Park, 133 River St., Chattanooga, TN 37405 Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $95 per person

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.preservechattanooga.com.