Wanderlinger Brewing Company Reopens At The Chattanooga Choo Choo

Wanderlinger Brewing Company, a beloved local brewery known for its art-forward atmosphere and craft beer creativity, is excited to announce its reopening at a new home inside the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo at 55 Station Street in the old Songbirds location.

Previously located at King St Station for their first six years, Wanderlinger has relocated to the heart of Chattanooga’s Station Street entertainment district, surrounded by iconic venues like Stir, Frothy Monkey, Gate 11, Nic and Normans, The Signal, The Comedy Catch, Boneyard, Tailgate Brewing, Elsie's Daughter and Reagans Bar.

The new location blends Wanderlinger’s signature brews and creative culture with one of the city’s most recognized landmarks.

“The Choo Choo is one of the most vibrant places in Chattanooga, and it felt like the perfect fit for Wanderlinger’s next chapter,” said Mike Dial, founder of Wanderlinger Brewing Company. “We’re excited to be back, connecting with the community and continuing to celebrate the craft beer, events, and art scene that makes this city so special.”

The new Wanderlinger taproom features a full selection of its fan-favorite beers along with limited releases and rotating seasonal taps. The space will continue to serve as a hub for local live music, local art, and community events—hallmarks of the brewery’s original mission.

With a focus on collaboration and creativity, Wanderlinger aims to once again be a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Wanderlinger to the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Their vibrant energy, artistic spirit, and deep connection to the community make them a perfect fit for this iconic space," said Michael Grote, Assistant VP of Investments at Northpond Partners. "The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to see how they help shape the next chapter of the Choo Choo’s story.”

Join them for their Grand Re-Opening on June 13–15, featuring live music, local art, and delicious food all weekend long.

For hours of operation and upcoming events, visit www.wanderlinger.com or check Google or Facebook.