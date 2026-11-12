chattanooga whiskey experimental 26 1.png

Warm Up With Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Honey Hot Toddy Bourbon

by

Mixology

Inspired by the classic fireside remedy, Chattanooga Whiskey's Honey Hot Toddy combines a wheated bourbon with an infusion of local wildflower honey, warming spices, and a kick of cayenne.

Made with a mash bill featuring honey malt and a unique “sour” malt — which brightens whiskey the way a squeeze of lemon brightens a toddy — the bourbon was aged for more than four years in toasted and charred oak barrels before its two week infusion of fresh lemon peel, a pinch of cayenne, and wildflower honey from Chattanooga Whiskey's friends at Lookout Mountain Bee Co.

Serve it hot, or serve it chilled… either way, you’ll feel the warmth!

Batch 049: Honey Hot Toddy Details

  • Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, Pale Malted Wheat, Caramel Malted Barley, Sour Malted Barley, Pale Malted Barley, Honey Malted Barley
  • Infused With: Wildflower Honey, Lemon, Chamomile, Cinnamon, Clove, & Cayenne
  • Proof: 85 (42.5% Alc/Vol)
  • Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels
  • Distillation: Double Pot & Continuous Column
  • Batch Size: 8 Barrels
  • Style: Bourbon Liqueur

Tasting Notes: Clove studded lemon, wildflower honey, mulling spice, and chamomile tea, with a gently warming finish.

Distiller's Note: Due to our natural infusion process, some settling may occur. Please shake well before serving! 

Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Distillery Release Date: Thursday, November 12. 

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks after the Experimental Distillery release.