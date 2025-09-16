WTCI PBS To Host Inaugural Ale tRail Off The tRack Beer Festival Fundraiser

WTCI PBS is excited to announce the inaugural Ale tRail - WTCI PBS Off the tRack Beer Festival, a fundraising event dedicated to supporting local programming & services from WTCI PBS, our community's PBS member station.

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens.

The inaugural WTCI PBS Ale tRail Off the Track Beer Festival will feature a diverse selection of local and regional breweries, offering attendees a unique opportunity to sample a wide array of craft beers.

While the list is still being cultivated, the current lineup includes: Buck Bald Brewing, AlphaBrews, Tailgate Brewery, WanderLinger Brewing Company, The Tap House, Hutton & Smith, Dalton Brewing Company, Mean King Brewing, Oddstory Brewing Co: Central, and Oddstory Brewing Co: The Greenhouse.

Adding to the WTCI PBS Ale tRail Off the Track Beer Festival, patrons will enjoy live music by Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers.

Tickets are priced at $40 and include a branded 5 oz. sample mug and unlimited beer samples. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID to participate in the beer tastings. Get your tickets at eventbrite.com.

In addition to the music & beer, the event will offer family-friendly fun and PBS KIDS activities for families, as well as participation from local artists and small businesses, including Homebrew Pottery, Full Circle Refillery, One Bridges, Gemini Glassworks, and Yellow Racket Records.

All proceeds from the Ale tRail WTCI PBS Off the tRack Beer Festival will directly benefit WTCI PBS, allowing the station to continue providing high-quality programs and services to the community.