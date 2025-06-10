Register To Win A State-Of-The-Art Grill For Dad, Sponsored By Food City

Father’s Day is coming up and local radio stations WJTT Power 94 and WMPZ G-93 are offering up a chance to win your dad a US Stove Company Stainless Steel Pellet Grill for his special day.

Thanks to their Partner, Food City, dads will get a shot at winning the state-of-the-art grilling machine as well as a $250 Food City Gift Card so they can stock up on all their grilling essentials.

Jim Pitchford, manager of America’s Hearth & Patio Warehouse in Chattanooga said the grill is a high-end grill with many bells and whistles.

“Of course, it comes with all the instructions, but it’s got a digital control board where you can set everything up,” he said. “You can set it up based on what you’re cooking. There’s a program for that. It's got a meat thermometer, so you can monitor the actual temperature inside the grill and the actual temperature of the meat too.”

Before becoming the manager of America’s Hearth & Patio Warehouse six years ago, Jim worked for US Stove Company for 25 years.

Jim said America’s Hearth & Patio Warehouse is owned by the same people that own US Stove Company, but the store is managed independently.

“However, they are the mothership, and we do rely on them for several things still,” he said. “US Stove Company is a very interesting company. It’s over 150 years old and has had a presence in South Pittsburgh or Chattanooga for all that time.

There are three ways to enter the contest.

Listen to WJTT Power 94 (94.3 FM) or WMPZ G-93 (93.5 FM) on weekdays to get registered live on-air.

Register online at: https://power94.com/ or https://g93wmpz.com/

Show up to any Power 94 or G-93 live remotes through June 13 and drop your entry in the box.

The drawing will be held June 13, at Power 94 and G-93’s live remote at the new Food City, 6651 Lee Highway from noon until 2 p.m.

America’s Hearth & Patio Warehouse originally opened off Rossville Blvd. in 1984 but more recently moved to its current location on Eastgate Loop.

Jim said a lot of people are opting for pellet grills because it serves as a grill and smoker. The prize grill has a unique split grill plate inside that allows cooks to turn on the side grill to high heat for searing meats.

“Push that button right there and this section gets piping hot,” he said as he demonstrated it on the display model at his store. “Put your meat down to get those grill marks and then just push the button again to shut it off.”

For the best results, Jim said to be patient and as he quoted from an older TV ad, “set it and forget it.”

Jim said pellet grills get less sooty and have a cleaner burn. The pellets are fed into an auger, and the grill self feeds more pellets to the fire to maintain the right amount of heat to cook the meat properly.

“It is automated,” he said. “You set the temperature, and the computer control board can tell you how long it needs to cook, and the thermometer allows you to pick the perfect rare, or medium rare. And they have pellets that are different flavored. You have cherry, you have oak, and mesquite, which is my favorite. When the food comes out it is so good, and the meats are tender.”

Jim spent much of his life in Argentina with his wife and children. Originally born in Gary Indiana he still roots for the Cubs, likes to grill ribs and still loves a good hot dog.