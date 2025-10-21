Search For The Best Tacos Takes Us To Tienda Y Taqueria El Arca De Noe

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Tienda Y Taqueria El Arca De Noe (Noah’s Ark).

Okay, technically this is in Red Bank but it’s yet another place that I happened to stumble across while on my way to my favorite costume store Beauty and the Beast Costumes.

The storefront is a small area, which opens into a dining area towards the back. They have a well-rounded menu with the usual suspects. Enchilada plates, chimichangas, tortas, pollo loco, carne asada plate, flautas, pollo picante, quesadillas, nachos and street tacos.

They have fish and shrimp tacos too; those are three to an order. They also offer beef stew on Fridays, seafood soup on Sundays and Posole on Thursdays. The soda options come from the store’s fridge and so do their selection of beer! They also make frozen juice drinks like melon, pineapple, lemon and others.

Protein choices for the street tacos include steak, Al Pastor, Mexican sausage, chicken, barbacoa and carnitas. I ordered the abuelo guacamole (chunky style), a barbacoa taco and a carnitas taco and grabbed a Sprite from the fridge.

My server brought out the guacamole with chips and a small molcajete bowl filled with red sauce. The guacamole was smooth, creamy, with bits of tomatoes, onions and cilantro. There was not much jalapeno in it, but it had the right touch of lime, salt and pepper.

The barbacoa meat was soft and tender yet grilled lightly which gave it a crunchy exterior. The corn tortillas were grilled in the meat juices. The edges were crisp; the center was soft and piping hot. I made sure to wait a bit so I wouldn’t burn my mouth and fingers. The beef was well seasoned. It had such a great flavor.

The carnitas were juicy and just as tender. I sampled the red sauce, and it was 6 out of 10 in spiciness. I squeezed lime on my tacos, spooned the red sauce over them, and devoured them. In between bites I’d get a scoop of guacamole and a bite of cucumber to cool my palate.

It was seriously bite, chew and repeat until those tacos were gone in minutes. They were fantastic. Yet another example of people taking great care to slow cook and roast the meats, make in-house tortillas, and plate an authentic well-cooked meal. I asked the served how long they’d been open, and she said about 10 years.

Ten years and I’m just now finding out about their store and great food. I’ve been missing out. I don’t plan on waiting until the next time I’m heading to Red Bank. I plan to come out on a Sunday afternoon and try that seafood soup.

While finishing my guacamole I looked around the store and later ended up buying some dried chili peppers and seasonings my mom wanted but not usually found in a regular grocery store. This place carries party piñatas too! You don’t usually see those in other tiendas.

Tienda Y Taqueria El Arca De Noe

3027 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank, TN

(423) 760-3809

Facebook: www.facebook.com/alexmoralesyelmar

$ - $$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com