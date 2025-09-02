The Search For The Best Tacos Takes Us To Taqueria Y Birrieria Don Luis

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town takes us to Taqueria Y Birrieria Don Luis.

I happened to drive by the former Food City on Lee Highway and Shallowford Road and noticed a new, bright red food truck and lo and behold it featured Mexican Food.

The next day I drove into the parking lot. The truck is parked on the side of the former Food City facing Shallowford Road.

I looked over the menu and protein options for their tacos and was about to order chicken tacos when the gentleman inside the truck said he could also make Al Pastor and shrimp tacos. Well, then I’ll take two shrimp tacos!

While he cooked the shrimp and prepped the tacos, I asked him how long Don Luis has been parked at the old Food City lot. He said about two months, and they’ve been doing well. He said they’re open daily and on weekends they offer shrimp soup, chicken soup, Birria stew and menudo, a traditional Mexican red chili-based soup made with cow's stomach (tripe) and hominy (not the popular Puerto Rican boy band, Menudo, formed in the 1970s).

He asked if I wanted just cilantro and onions or if I also wanted lettuce and cheese. I told him to keep it traditional with just cilantro and onions. I watched as he grilled the shrimp adding a dash of Old Bay as they sizzled on the flat-top. The tacos were served with slices of cucumber and radish. Asked if I wanted the red sauce or the green sauce, I was thankful he mentioned the red sauce was VERY spicy. Green sauce, please.

I paid $8 cash for the two tacos and drove back to the office. When I opened the container, I was floored! Each taco had about 5-6 shrimp. That’s almost a complete dozen shrimp for $8 and they weren’t teeny-tiny ones either. The tortillas are small in diameter, double stacked and could barely contain the quantity of shrimp as I picked up the taco to take my first bite.

The shrimp were plump and cooked to perfection. The Old Bay seasoning offered a bit of heat and worked almost like blackening season. I tried the green sauce. It added an extra kick of heat. I ate cucumber slices in between taco bites to tone down the heat and cleanse my palate. I’m glad he recommended the shrimp tacos because these were among the best I’ve had.

The next day I went back. This time I asked for a chicken burrito. He asked, “Do you want it with everything?”

I replied, “What’s everything?

“Rice, beans, pico-de-gallo, and crema,” he said.

“Yeah, that’s what I want,” I said.

Folks, I kid you not, the burrito weighed about two pounds, and I only ate half of it and saved the other half for dinner. Massive, tasty burrito for just $12.

They accept credit card payments too, but as is typical, you’ll pay the 3% surcharge. I think the main challenge is going to be if he decides to move to a new location, I’m not sure how we’d find them. There are logos on his food truck indicating he is on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. I found four posts on his Instagram account, which is how I found his phone number, but I have yet to find his other accounts.

Taqueria Y Birrieria Don Luis

Parking lot of former Food City ay 6951 Lee Highway, Chattanooga

(423) 558-7938

Instagram: instagram.com/p/C8dLFx1Nhk7/

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com