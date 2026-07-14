The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Paraiso Restaurant

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to El Paraiso Restaurant Latin Kitchen Hibachi.

Okay, let me begin by noting that this restaurant was once called Mi Lindo Camoja Mexican & Hibachi Restaurant. But when I drove by it recently, I noticed a fresh paint job outside along with the new name. It made me wonder if it changed ownership or if the owner decided on a rebrand. I’m a bit nosy so I had to find out.

Apparently, they held a new grand opening on June 6, and based on their Facebook Page photos, they were slammed. On the day I stopped in, as my luck would have it and this time it was good luck, I placed an order to-go. Two shrimp tacos and a chicken and shrimp Hibachi plate.

I sat down and waited and noticed a gentleman with a fancy camera set-up at one of the corner tables and the waitress began bringing out plate after plate of food. He was there to photograph all their menu items.

Nacho plate, Fajita plate, Buffalo wings, Steak Ranchero, their Hawaiian Pineapple, Fried Mojarra (fired fish) plate, steak, chicken and shrimp Hibachi, Birria tacos and much more. Soon nearly every table was covered with beautifully cooked food.

I’m not going to lie; it was making me hungry.

One of the kitchen workers came out to let me know they were about to work on my to-go order, but since I was waiting so patiently, I could pick a plate to munch on while waiting. I was tempted to grab those Birria Tacos, but I figured the restaurant crew had called their family to come and grab some food. One family came in and snagged the Hibachi combo plate just a few minutes later. But the experience allowed me to visually see all the great food they serve to their customers.

Oh, the answer to my nosiness was they got a new owner but kept the cook who was already an experienced Hibachi chef. They even kept the same menu and most of the tables still had the former restaurant name branded on the table.

The menu still carries all the typical suspects. Tacos, fajitas, tortas, quesadillas, burritos, nachos, seafood entrees, steak entrees, chicken entrees, and a variety of other mixed entrees. Then on the last page of the menu Hibachi items served with fried rice, zucchini, onion, carrots and broccoli.

Soon my server brought out my to-go bag and back to home I drove. I shared one taco with mom as well as a small serving of our Hibachi and packed the rest into the refrigerator for dinner in the evening.

Their shrimp tacos are served with a roasted jalapeno pepper, a roasted cebolla cambray (Mexican green onion that is slightly thicker white bulb than standard scallions), lime wedges, sliced cucumbers and sliced radish. The shrimp are diced into pieces and topped with cilantro and onions.

Just as I remembered the tacos were delicious. Same can be said about the chicken and shrimp Hibachi. The chicken was tender, the shrimp cooked properly, the vegetables still had a bit of chew and the teriyaki sauce – perfection!

I finished my lunch and then got a little mad at myself. I should have at the very least grabbed the guacamole once they were done taking the picture. Well, that was a missed opportunity. At least I know I can still get a great meal at El Paraiso because that chef is fantastic. He used to be the cook at El Rey off Lee Highway before they closed that location.

Oh, and I’m about to blow up the Pulse’s Instagram Page with all these photos of their delicious food.

El Paraiso Restaurant Latin Kitchen Hibachi

1622 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 760-4447

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61590514295464

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com