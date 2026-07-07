The Search For The Best Tacos Around Town Takes Us To Los Guerreros

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Los Guerreros Mexican Restaurant just across the state line in LaFayette, Georgia. I was exploring an art gallery earlier in the day in Chickamauga and I had driven by this place before, so I stopped in this time to check it out.

The name of the restaurant translates to "the warriors" in Spanish. It derives from the root word guerra (war). The cover of the menu features a Mexican Warrior wearing an Eagle Helmet and branding a body shield with intricate Mayan or Incan markings. Similarly dressed ceramic statutes were on display along the walls. The place is dimly lit but not too dark. It felt cozy.

This restaurant has an elegant interior with polished wooden booths and this is another place with an endless menu. Lots of appetizers, burritos, lunch specials and combination dinners featuring all the typical Mexican food you would expect at a Mexican restaurant.

They had chicken, Al Pastor and steak street tacos on the menu. Three tacos come in an order, and I picked steak with corn tortillas. I also ordered their chunky guacamole. Within minutes the server placed chips, salsa and my guacamole on the table and my Sprite.

That Sprite came in handy as the guacamole had chunks of jalapeno making it one of the spiciest guacamoles I have ever had. Albeit a bit spicy, the avocado was fresh and creamy and there were bits of tomatoes and onions in every bite.

The tacos came out within minutes. They serve the onions and cilantro on the side along with spicy salsa and a lime wedge. The steak was well-seasoned, tender and plentiful. The place was packed and the portions are large. Nearly everyone was getting a to-go box for their leftovers. The lady sitting at the booth next to me ordered a burrito. It was massive and covered in white cheese dip. The gentleman seated next to her ordered streak fajita, and the skillet was still sizzling as he was being served.

The servers kept checking on all their tables. He refilled my Sprite and was swift to get me a to-go box and plastic bag. As I was boxing up my leftover taco, a server carrying a massive Mexican sombrero walked past my table and into the back section of the restaurant. Suddenly a group of servers burst into song celebrating a customer’s birthday. He looked a bit embarrassed wearing the huge sombrero, but he smiled though the whole thing as customers joined the chorus.

This is likely a great place to experience Cinco de Mayo. Los Guerreros is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. If you happen to be in LaFayette you owe it to yourself to stop in for some well-prepared Mexican Food.

Los Guerreros Mexican Restaurant

1103 N Main Street, LaFayette, GA

(706) 996-8134

facebook.com/LosGuerrerosmexicanrestaurant

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com