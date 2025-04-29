The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Amigo’s Mexican Cocina

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to one of the very few bigger chain Mexican restaurants I frequent often – Amigo’s Mexican Cocina.

They have locations in Red Bank, Island Cove, Peerless Mill and my favorite go to spot – St. Elmo.

Not to be confused with Amigo’s Mexican in Hixson, Brainerd, and East Ridge or Los 3 Amigos off Cummings Highway, Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant is different while still offering authentic Mexican food in a family setting as well as Americanized versions for those who enjoy that Tex-Mex mix.

I eat at the St. Elmo location a lot! It’s my go-to place on Saturday or Sunday. I have lunch and then go up the hill to do my groceries at the St. Elmo Food City or sip coffee and hang out with cats at the Naughty Cat Cafe.

As soon as you’re seated, out come the chips and salsa. But don’t fill up on those, leave room for the great food. I always order the traditional guacamole. Chunky covered with pico-de-gallo and with a great lime-flavored kick. I also order my favorite cocktail from Amigo’s – Frozen Strawberry Margarita!

They have traditional Mexican Street Tacos. I usually get carnitas. The tortillas are big, and the tacos are topped with cilantro and diced onions. But they are also served with lots of caramelized grilled onions and their house made salsa verde. Those large chunks of grilled onions stacked on the taco along with some chunky guacamole, and the heat from the salsa, make the meal.

I’m a fan of their sloppy tacos! It’s a hardshell taco stuffed with meat that is wrapped by a softshell tortilla stuffed with melted cheese. The plate is served with rice and beans. Another favorite of mine is their grilled chicken burrito. It’s served covered in their cheese dip sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and a dollop of sour cream.

But my favorite menu item, above all else, is their enchiladas. Their enchiladas Suiza are covered in the spicy cheese sauce that is to die for! The chicken is cooked to perfection and the rice has bits of corn and veggies.

My favorite pick-your-own-combo deal is their hard-shell taco and beef enchilada covered in red sauce. It’s served with rice and beans. The American style taco has a great crunch, plenty of meat and is topped with white Mexican cheese. Take a forkful of guacamole and add it to the taco for the best bite of the day!

The St. Elmo and Peerless Mill locations are massive. The St. Elmo location is 6,000 square feet and can seat 120 customers. They have a full liquor bar and the beers are ice-cold!

There are plenty of big screen TVs available to catch your favorite sporting event. The staff is friendly and quick to get your drinks and appetizers to the table. The menu has something for everyone. Fajitas, tacos, burritos, salads, nachos, kids’ menu, appetizers and entrees.

Amigo’s Mexican Cocina still gives off made-to-order, mom-and pop cooked food vibes. I highly recommend stopping at one of their four locations.

Amigo’s Mexican Cocina

Red Bank, 1906 Dayton Blvd, 423-870-9928

Peerless Mill, 501 McFarland Avenue (Rossville), 706-841-4040

Island Cove, 6830 Flamingo Lane (Harrison), 423-710-8970

St. Elmo, 3812 Tennessee Avenue, 423-654-7070

​Open Monday through Friday 11am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday Noon to 9pm. Learn more at amigosmexicancocina.com

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com