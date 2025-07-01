The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Amigo’s On Brainerd

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Amigo’s Mexican on Brainerd.

This is a different restaurant chain than the Other Amigo’s Mexican Cocinas around the city. I’ve frequently had lunch here as it is close to one of my favorite bargain stores – Ollie’s.

Just last week they opened a new America’s Thrift Store in the shopping mall, so I went in for some lunch tacos after doing a bit of shopping.

On their dinner menu they do have typical Mexican Street tacos with either chicken, chorizo, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, pork carnitas and al pastor pork. Your order comes with three tacos topped with cilantro and onions and served with salsa verde. The same protein offerings are available for the American style tacos topped with lettuce and shredded cheese served in a hard taco shell.

They have chicken or steak Street tacos on their lunch menu. You get two per order and it’s served with salsa verde and rice for only $8.99. I had the steak tacos. The salsa is spicy but tolerable. There was plenty of steak and it had lots of well-balanced flavors and was tender.

This Amigo’s location is a typical lunch spot for me. I love their Speedy Gonzales lunch combo which is an American beef taco, a beef enchilada covered in red sauce and cheese and served with rice or refried beans. It is my favorite at this restaurant. I usually get it with the refried beans and scoop those up with the chips they bring to the table with the salsa. The taco is smothered in cheese, which I love. The enchilada with the red sauce tastes fantastic.

I also love how you can build your own bowl – like Chipotle but much more authentic and tastier.

The interior is laced with Mexican artwork along the walls and beer logos here and there. They offer a variety of beers and specialty drinks. The menu carries all the things you love about Mexican food. Tacos, quesadillas, nachos, fajitas, enchiladas, entrees and vegetarian options.

They do offer some specialty tacos like their soggy tacos. Two steak tacos with a touch of chorizo, sautéed with pico de gallo and wrapped in two layers of tortillas - the first layer is a soft-shell flour tortilla with melted cheese, the second layer is a crunchy corn tortilla, then it is topped off with a touch of spicy suiza sauce and served with rice and refried beans.

Or try their Chipotle chicken taco. Two homemade tacos filled with shredded chicken which is sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. The tacos are topped with mango pineapple pico and honey-chipotle sauce. They wrap it with two layers like the soggy taco, and it is served with rice.

They have a kids’ and seniors’ menu with items at just $7.99. Save room for dessert too. They have several options including my favorite fried ice cream!

They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9p.m.

Amigo’s Mexican Brainerd Road

5794 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

(423) 499-5435

amigorestaurantonline.com/locations/chattanooga-mexican-restaurant/

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com