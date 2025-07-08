The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Amparo’s Kitchen

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brings us to a little hole-in-the-wall diner called Amparo’s Kitchen. This quaint little taco stand serves homemade tortillas and high-quality food.

The inside is tiny, mostly the kitchen area and a corner with some seats at a tiny counter and a display case for their bread and pastries. The main dining area is the covered outdoor patio, which is where I sat.

It’s a small area with round metal tables and chairs and a big screen TV. The cover keeps you from being roasted by the summer sun and when there is a light breeze it feels great.

I sampled their queso dip and ordered two Birria tacos and a chicken taco. My server brought out my can of Sprite and my chips with queso dip. I like my queso dip to be thick. This dip was not thick, but it still had great flavor and clung to the chip.

My tacos came out and I squeezed some lime on each. The server also brought out the three salsas served with the tacos, mango habanero, salsa verde, and pineapple habanero. The salsa verde was spicy and pleasant. I didn’t try the pineapple habanero because I’m not partial to pineapples unless it’s a Pina Colada. But I love mangoes, so I put a few drops of that on one of my chips to give it a try.

OH, MY GOODNESS!

First you get hit with the sweetness of the mango, so good. Then, slowly, the heat starts creeping up on you like an exploding Mt. Vesuvius. The sweat started building up around my forehead and I didn’t have enough Sprite left to be of any help at all. My tongue died a slow painful death and even my ears burned.

Tears started running down my cheek and I prayed that my server wouldn’t come out to check on me while I had my melt down. It did taste good, but I decided I preferred to actually taste the tacos instead of covering up the flavor with sweet flames from Hades.

After ten minutes of torture, I went for the tacos.

The chicken was diced into small pieces and grilled to perfection. It was stuffed into the corn tortillas and spilling out of the sides when I folded the taco and took my first bite. No skimping on the meats or flavor here folks.

You could tell the Birria pork was slow-cooked in a delicious sauce. The pork was fall-apart tender. The only difference - this was my first Birria taco that wasn’t served with consommé. But I didn’t miss it. You could taste that broth in every bite of the taco.

Amparo’s Kitchen has a small selection of tortas, and tacos. They have a carne asada plate, Chile relleno (Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, battered and fried and served with beans, rice and tortillas). They have a chicken or pork mole plate and Mojarra which is a whole grilled fish.

For those who aren’t into Mexican food, what is wrong with you - they have a grilled ham and cheese sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, tuna sandwich and waffle sandwich made with waffles, ham, avocado, tomato, lettuce and cheese.

On certain days they’ll have their menudo soup (Tripe soup) available as well as tamales. Different dessert options and drinks are available as well. They typically announce when they have soup or tamales on their Facebook Page.

Amparo’s Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and closed on Mondays.

Amparo’s Kitchen

5740 Ringgold Road, East Ridge

(423) 771-7267

Website: amparoskitcheneastridge.com

Facebook: facebook.com/amparoskitcheneastridge

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com