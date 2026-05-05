The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Bollywood Tacos

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Bollywood Tacos where India meets Mexico at this creative restaurant filled with bold spices and unique blends.

Right in the heart of downtown’s southside district, Bollywood Tacos offers an array of Mexican foods like quesadillas, burritos and tacos with an Indian twist.

The interior is small but colorful with art and uniquely painted walls.

Their house and premium tacos are served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Their Bolly Kicks tacos are served on naan bread, a traditional Indian flat bread.

I ordered their guacamole, Bolly Kicks chicken shawarma taco and their Bolly Kicks lamb kafta taco.

The chicken is marinated in shawarma spices. That is an aromatic Middle Eastern blend of spices featuring a combination of earthy, citrusy, and pungent spices. Common staples include cumin, coriander, turmeric, garlic powder, paprika, cinnamon, and cardamom.

The taco is topped with sautéed onions and peppers, and tzatziki.

Lamb kafta (or kofta) is a popular Middle Eastern dish featuring lamb mixed with finely minced onion, garlic, fresh herbs and spices like cumin, allspice, or cinnamon. The lamb kafta taco is topped with onions and peppers, coleslaw, and tzatziki.

The guacamole was standard guacamole with avocado, cilantro, onions, lime, and tomatoes. The chips were light and delicate. There was a mix of chunky pieces of avocado and mashed avocado. It was creamy and delicious.

The lamb taco was almost like eating a Greek gyro, thanks to the creamy tzatziki sauce. The lamb was tender and the sauce soaked into the naan creating a delectable bite. I was truly impressed with the warm, soft naan bread. The chicken was juicy, tender and delicious. Both tacos had a secret kick of spice. Not too hot but your tongue will notice the heat.

Their premium taco selection includes Mexican classics like carnitas, fish, and barbacoa.

Bollywood Tacos has a full-liquor bar with different drink specials throughout the week. I’m ready to go back and try their Bombay chicken taco. Chicken marinated in Tandoori spices, with sautéed onions and peppers, cilantro, and mango salsa. Or their Southern Seoul which has pork carnitas, spicy Korean BBQ, pickled red onions, cilantro, and coleslaw. They have a falafel taco and fried avocado taco I’d like to try as well.

You can order your meal as a bowl instead of a taco. All bowls are served with corn bean salsa, rice, lettuce, Pico de gallo and cheese. You can add guacamole and bacon for an additional fee.

Bollywood has daily specials. Every Tuesday, of course, Taco Tuesday with $3 street tacos. Your house taco choices for Taco Tuesday are roasted chicken, ground beef or vegetables.

On Saturdays and Sundays, they have a brunch menu featuring many egg breakfast options and cocktails and mocktails.

Bollywood Tacos is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Bollywood Tacos

203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 497-5099

www.bollywoodtacos-tn.com

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com