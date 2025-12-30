The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Carnitas Carmelita

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Carnitas Carmelita.

The owners Valdemar and Carmen opened their Mexican restaurant back in 2012 primarily offering burritos, tortas, quesadillas and tacos utilizing herbs and cooking methods from their native home - Michoacán.

Michoacán is one of the 31 states which, together with Mexico City, make up the Federal Entities of Mexico. I knew carnitas are made by braising or simmering pork in lard until tender, then slightly pulled and crisped. What I didn’t know is that the dish originated in the state of Michoacán.

How cool!

This unassuming little wooden shack off Amnicola Highway caught my eye one day when I took mom to one of her doctor’s appointments. Each time I took mom for another appointment, I’d look at the shack, knowing I would need to stop in and check it out. This past week, I finally did.

When you step inside you realize how tiny the place is. It might have been a sit-down restaurant in the past, but now it’s primarily a take-out place. The only seats inside are a few chairs where customers can sit as they wait for their food. As soon as you walk in, you’re standing in front of their large menu posted on the wall that separates the front of the building from the kitchen.

Your protein choices are carnitas (pork), carne asada (steak), pollo (chicken), chorizo (Mexican sausage), Birria (stewed meat), Al Pastor pork, lengua (beef tongue), Buche (pork stomach), Tripa (beef intestines), pescado (fish) and camaron (shrimp). They also offer carnitas platter, carne asada platter, Birria platter and a chicken entrée. The platters come with rice, beans and tortillas.

The chicken entree is a grilled chicken breast served with grilled onions, rice, beans and tortillas. Pork or chicken tamales are also on the menu and they occasionally offer other specialties. The sides available are guacamole dip, rice and beans, pico-de-gallo and sour cream. To the left is a refrigerator with their beverage offerings and they have a variety of chips and other small items for sale. Customers can pay with cash or with credit cards.

Valdemar prepared my two beef tongue tacos, and a shrimp taco to-go. He placed a small container of salsa verde, another with salsa roja, a lime wedge and a grilled jalapeno in the container, sealed it in a plastic bag, and off I went.

The salsa roja was a bit spicier, so I only added a dash of that on my second beef tongue taco. The shrimp taco had three medium sized shrimp, topped with a little pico-de-gallo, cilantro and onions. The shrimp were plump, grilled perfectly and the flavor was highlighted by a touch of lime juice. Everything was delicious. I should have just stopped there but I didn’t.

I picked up the grilled jalapeno and took a bite.

Why in heaven’s name would I do that?

My mouth caught on fire, my eyes began to water, and my nose began to run. It was jam packed with seeds, now grilled, releasing the fire of Hades into my soul. I coughed, cried and rubbed my nose. Now my nose and eyes were on fire, mom was on the brink of calling 9-1-1 and I started writing my obituary.

Minutes later, although it felt like hours, the second glass of milk kicked in, the heat started subsiding. I washed my hands twice and rinsed my whole face in cold water.

I am definitely going back to Carnitas Carmelita and order one of their carnitas burrito, minus the side of grilled jalapeno. That is staying in the to-go container. I’m not going to even touch it. Carnitas Carmelita is open Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Carnitas Carmelita

2604 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 201-4841

www.facebook.com/CarnitasCarmelita

$ - $$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com