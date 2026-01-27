The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Corazon De Mexico

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Corazon De Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine.

This little restaurant was hidden in plain sight of Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe. It’s a stone’s throw away from my Super Walmart and another Mexican Restaurant we recently featured, El Cactus Mexican Grille.

The restaurant is small with colorful murals on the walls, nicely decorated and with a full-liquor bar, including a vast list of tequilas. Last week I described Mayan Kitchen as an elevated dining experience. Here the food remains elevated while the ambiance is more laid-back and casual.

Now, of course I came to try their tacos, but there was something else on the menu I needed to try – Birria Ramen Soup!

I’ve only seen Birria Ramen soup on one other menu at Mexi-Wings VII. They had just added to the menu when I ate there a few months ago. But looking over the photos on Corazon De Mexico’s Facebook page, I knew I had to try a bowl.

I ordered a small guacamole dip, and the ramen soup.

The guacamole was creamy and delicious. Then she brought the ramen bowl over. Oh, My Goodness. It was a huge bowl. All that wonderful, flavorful broth, noodles, corn, shredded beef, onions, and cilantro.

It’s the best ramen soup I’ve ever had!

The broth slid down my throat and then the heat crept in... not too much…but it was there. The beef was incredibly tender and just swimming in all that great tasting, rich broth. The noodles soaked up that broth and were 100% worthy of slurping up into my mouth. Manners be damned! I rolled up my sleeves, slurped up the noodles, picked up the bowl, and drank some broth.

AHHHHHH, so good.

There was so much ramen soup that I was able to take half of the soup home. I had also ordered a shredded chicken taco, a shredded pork taco and what they call a papa relleno (baked potato filled with steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, chorizo, and queso fundido topped with Chipotle aioli and guacamole salsa.

I headed home so that I could make sure mom had some lunch. I unpacked the papa relleno. It was the biggest baked potato I’ve ever seen. Covered with chunks of steak and all the other great toppings. I immediately knew it was going to be too much for mom, so I served her only half of the potato. And before serving it, I took a few forkfuls for myself to sample.

If you’ve ever had a barbeque pulled stuffed baked potato or a loaded baked potato, imagine that but with tender steak, mushrooms and the creamy cheese Chipotle aioli and guacamole salsa. Mom loved it so much she nearly finished the rest of the half portion. I finished what she left as well as downing those tacos and both were delicious. The meats were tender and the tacos were topped with pico-de-gallo, onions, cilantro, and a little bit of cheese.

The salsa verde served with the tacos had just the right amount of heat. The best part is having the other half of the papa relleno later for dinner along with the left-over guacamole I had brought home and the sauces. That’s a win!

Corazon De Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine has typical Tex-Mex offerings like various quesadillas, chimichangas, burritos, enchiladas, tacos both Mexican and American style, enchiladas, gorditas, sopes, flautas, tortas, soups, salads, tamales, Birria tacos and pizza, specialty tacos, lunch combos, dips, and several desserts. You can pick a combo or create your own. Many of their lunch specials have breakfast options.

If I survive the dreaded ice storm of 2026, I’m going back to try their rice bowls. Rice, black beans, corn, your choice of protein, cheese dip, pico-de-gallo, sour cream, Chipotle aioli, and avocado. And to celebrate my survival, I’ll pair that meal with their Pineapple, Jalapeno Mojito, or the Cilantro Cucumber Mojito!

They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Check out their website and Facebook Page for happy hour and food specials.

Corazon De Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine

2681 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, GA

(706) 406-2060

corazoncuisine.com

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com