The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Coronas Mexican

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Coronas Mexican Restaurant.

This is a new Mexican Restaurant which opened only about a month ago in the spot where Volcano Crab and Ramen Bar once stood. It’s next to Wako Japanese, Whataburger, Mariscos Vallarta, Cracker Barrel, and plenty of hotels.

It’s very nice inside and soon they’ll be offering their full liquor menu. There are a few big screen TVs and a huge TV Projector which, during my visit, had a large picture of Vicente Fernando, Mexican singer and actor, while his music played through the sound system.

The menu is large with the usual suspects like fajitas, burritos, chimichangas, create your own combos, lunch specials, vegetarian options, appetizers, enchiladas, salads, nachos, quesadillas, options for kids, sides, desserts, steak dinners, chicken dinners, seafood options, and of course tacos!

On Mondays they offer steak or chicken Street tacos for $2.50 each. On Taco Tuesdays hard or soft-shell tacos are only $1.25 each.

Otherwise, each Mexican Street Taco orders come with three to an order and a side of rice. Protein options include chicken, steak, barbacoa or Al Pastor pork. They also have Cheesesteak tacos with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, filled with cheese and grilled onions and served with rice.

Their Special tacos are two grilled steak tacos with a touch of chorizo and pico-de-gallo, rolled with two tortillas: one soft flour tortilla and one hard corn tortilla, with melted grated cheese in the middle. topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice.

American style hard or soft-shell ground beef or shredded chicken tacos are also on the menu.

It was Monday at noon, so I ordered two steak tacos, guacamole dip and a Sprite. The server brought out a basket of chips and salsa and soon lunch was served. I know the place is new, but I was the only one inside. But I’ve been seeing a lot of folks, post about this place on Tik Tok so I’m hoping it will be successful.

The tortilla was piping hot, and soft. The steak was tender and they were topped with the right amount of cilantro and onions. They were served with a lime wedge and their salsa roja, which was about seven on a scale of 1-10 with 10 being it will burn your soul. I added a small amount of salsa roja and a squeeze of lime and it was a perfect bite. These were good tacos.

I think I’ll try some other dishes too. The guacamole was lime forward but not to the point of being too bitter or sour. I’m going to keep an eye out for their liquor announcement so I can come and try their frozen Margarita.

Coronas Mexican is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. They have their website up and running and will soon offer online ordering for delivery or pickup.

Coronas Mexican Restaurant

2342 Shallowford Village Drive, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 602-8743

Coronas Mexican Restaurant

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com