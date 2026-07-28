The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Dos Bros Mexican Grill

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill off Broad Street.

Okay, I know what you’re thinking. Hey Patty, why not stop into Taco Bell for Pete’s sake? Not going to happen for a Taco Tuesday story. Taco Bell is the McDonald’s of what they call Mexican food.

But to be honest, I’ve been to Moe’s and I’ve been to Chipotle, both of which are higher end than Taco Bell. Yet I had never been to Dos Bros, so I honestly didn’t know what to expect. I kept driving by their Broad Street location. I figured I would go in and see what’s it was all about.

I mean, if I’m going to check it out, I need to at least order tacos and see if they stand up to some of the food trucks and restaurants I’ve already tried. I’m happy to report I was not disappointed.

Yes, it is like Moe’s and Chipotle. You order cafeteria style. You pick your protein and whether you want it, as a taco, burrito or bowl. Then you pick your toppings and whether you want to make it a combo with a drink.

I got three carnitas tacos (three come to an order). I topped them with shredded cheese, black beans and pico-de-gallo. I also ordered a chicken bowl with white rice, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cheese dip, and shredded cheese.

The server lightly grilled my taco tortillas and loaded them with the pork and my toppings. Everything was still warm when I got home. I offered mom some food and she took one of my tacos and two hefty spoonfuls of my bowl.

The shredded pork was moist, tender, and well-seasoned. The pico-de-gallo gave the taco a nice kiss of heat and the black beans were smooth and delicious. Mom didn’t say a word and not only ate her whole taco, but she cleaned her plate from her serving of the chicken bowl. The chicken was tender. The cheese dip made the rice and black beans stick together so each bite had a little bit of everything. Seriously, they season their meat well at Dos Bros. They make their salsa and beans from scratch daily. They even make their own meat marinades from scratch. Some of their competitors use jarred salsa and marinades.

People may consider this place like a fast-food restaurant, but the interior was clean and bright. The workers kept busy cleaning the tables, stocking the condiment station and the place was so busy I circled the block three times before finally finding a parking spot.

At the very least I can now say I tried Dos Bros and know what it is all about. If you like Moe’s and Chipotle, you’ll like Dos Bros. It is still well-made Mexican food, and you control what you want on your order, which is sometimes a treat.

Dos Bros has locations in Southside, Cleveland, Ooltewah, Hixson, Dickson, and Dalton, GA. You can order online for delivery, or pickup and Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill can cater your next event. I enjoyed it and will eat there again.

Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill

1700 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 498-5600

www.dosbros.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com