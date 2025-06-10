The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To East Ridge's Los Potros

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt Town brought us to a Mexican Restaurant in East Ridge that holds a sentimental place in my heart – Los Potros.

There are several of these across Georgia and Tennessee, but the food is authentic Mexican, and the flavors are fantastic.

The interior is colorful with lots of paintings on the walls highlighting the Mexican culture. You can catch a soccer game on their big screen TVs while sipping on an ice-cold Modelo or Pacifica. They have a variety of drinks and frozen Margaritas to choose from.

The menu is massive, and you have your pick of every type of Mexican food you might enjoy. Nachos, quesadillas, burritos, fajitas, lunch combos, enchiladas, chimichangas, salads, appetizer dips, dinner entrees and on and on. As soon as you’re seated the server brings out the chips and salsa, but don’t fill up on those, save room for the food.

Their Mexican Street tacos come in threes and are served with a side of rice and refried beans. They are big! I’ve had their carnitas tacos. The meat is tender and packed with flavor. The options include chicken, chorizo, steak, al pastor and carnitas.

I am fond of their Quesa-Birria, stuffed with cheese, well-marinated beef, onions and served with their consommé for dipping. I’ve tried their enchiladas Suiza covered with their spicy cheese sauce, guacamole, tomato, lettuce and sour cream and a side of rice. The flavor is intense and satisfying.

They have several nacho options, but my favorite is their Nachos Supremos. Classic nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans and cheese sauce, all topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.

The reason this place holds a special place in my heart is this. When I was still living in Georgia, I would come to Chattanooga whenever I could to visit my parents, brother and sister-in-law. During one visit, my brother brought all of us to Los Potros. It had recently opened at the East Ridge location, so we all came to try out the new Mexican place.

We were seated at a long wooden dinner table. The seats were painted with Mexican art and the words Los Potros across the back.

My brother, sister-in-law and I love Mexican food. My parents, not so much. But I recall how we all shared a great time together, drinking beers, enjoying guacamole and dad seemed to have enjoyed his steak Ranchero – T-bone steak served with grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes and a side of rice and refried beans. Dad always enjoyed a good steak.

Sometimes I go to Los Potros and order some guacamole dip and a plain and simple combo plate of one American beef taco, rice and refried beans. That table is still there in the same spot. I can sit there alone, enjoying my lunch while treasuring those memories when we all shared great food and laughter prior to my dad’s passing in 2020.

Los Potros is a great place to gather with family and friends. Make sure to stop in and make some fun memories for yourself.

Los Potros

5611 Ringgold Road

Chattanooga, TN 37412

(423) 296-2229

Facebook

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com