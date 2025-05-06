The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Chilero

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt Town continues to show us that great things come in small packages at, yet another new and small taco trailer called El Chilero.

Parked at the corner of the Citgo Gas Station at 5901 Lee Highway, El Chilero jumped on the radar when it popped up a few weeks ago. It’s been gathering a steady stream of traffic at lunch time ever since.

They offer chicken, chorizo, al pastor, and asada options for their tacos, gorditas, and sopes.

They have chicken, asada and chorizo quesadillas, chicken, asada and al pastor for their burritos and chicken and asada for their tortas. El Chilero has a lunch fajita plate with either chicken, asada or shrimp. They offer a carne asada plate.

I got a chicken, asada and al pastor during my first visit. Once back at the office I opened my container and found the tacos wrapped nicely in wax paper and foil to keep them hot. Three lime wedges were also wrapped in foil and the tacos came with salsa verde.

I’m happy to report their salsa verde is top notch! The perfect amount of heat. Maybe my favorite salsa verde so far!

The tacos were fantastic. The meat was well-seasoned, tender, chopped into bite size pieces and covered with onions and cilantro. I barely finished all three.

I decided to give their quesadilla a try and ordered their asada. It’s a perfect lunch portion packed with meat and cheesy goodness. So far, the menu items are well-prepared and perfectly cooked on this truck.

On another visit I had to try their gorditas. I ordered two al pastor gorditas and wasn’t disappointed. The thick tortillas cut open and stuffed with pork, lettuce onions, tomatoes and Mexican cheese. I drizzled the salsa verde over them and used my plastic utensils to get a bite ready. Bite after bite I tasted tender seasoned pork, the sauce, and the bits of chunky cheese.

My favorite gordita was from Taqueria Azteca, but these came in as a close second. Fantastic, 9 out of 10, for sure.

El Chilero occasionally has pupusas stuffed with either shrimp, pork rinds, spinach or beans and cheese. On the weekends they offer shrimp, chicken or beef soup. They also have cold Jarritos in various flavors and a covered table if you decide to eat outside by the truck. The couple running the truck are polite and do speak English. Bring your cash and leave a tip if you like the food.

El Chilero

5901 Lee Highway, Chattanooga

(423) 800-2107

$-$$

Open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com